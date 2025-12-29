'Jaideep Ahlawat Is Not Replacing Akshaye Khanna In <i>Drishyam 3</i>,' Reveals Director Abhishek Pathak

The controversy surrounding Akshaye Khanna's abrupt exit from Drishyam 3 continues to gain momentum, with director Abhishek Pathak now offering his version of the events.

After producer Kumar Mangat Pathak publicly accused the actor of leaving the film at the eleventh hour, Abhishek has clarified the casting situation and explained what went wrong behind the scenes.

Abhishek Pathak On Jaideep Ahlawat's Character In Drishyam 3

Addressing speculation that Jaideep Ahlawat has stepped in as Akshaye's replacement, Abhishek categorically denied the reports. Speaking to Bombay Times, he clarified, "No, Jaideep is not replacing Akshaye. I'm writing a new character."

He also revealed that Ajay Devgn, who reprises his role as Vijay Salgaonkar, chose not to interfere in the matter. According to Abhishek, "He left it to me completely. Anyway, it's more about me, Akshaye, and the production. So, I would rather leave that aspect of how we dealt with it out."

'All This Happened After The Contract Was Signed'

Abhishek went on to narrate how the situation unfolded after the formalities were completed. Recalling the timeline, he said, "All this happened after the contract was signed in November. He left the movie five days before it was going on the floors. The look was locked, costumes were being made, the narration had happened, and he loved the story."

Opening up about the much-debated disagreement over the character's look, the director explained the continuity issue that caused friction. "My film starts from the point where it (Drishyam 2) ended. I couldn't have him in the courtroom in the afternoon, and in the evening, he comes back with hair. How is it possible? That was the point I explained and convinced him. A few days later, this came up again, and that's when we said we will work it out," added Abhishek.

He also dismissed rumours that the exit was driven by money, stressing that the matter had been resolved earlier. "He is putting out those rumours. I do not want to talk about the amount we eventually locked. Yes, the commercials were revisited, but we somehow worked it out and reached a figure that was mutually agreed upon. Then the contract was signed, and after that, all this drama started," the director said.

Drishyam 3 is directed and written by Abhishek Pathak. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on October 2, 2026.

