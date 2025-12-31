Nayanthara's First Look As Ganga From Yash's <i>Toxic</i> Stuns Fans, Internet Says "Couldn't Get Any Bigger And Better"

The makers of Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups have shared the first look of actor Nayanthara from the film.

The actress will be seen playing the character Ganga in the upcoming film headlined by Yash.

The new poster, unveiled on Wednesday, shows Nayanthara in a strong and serious avatar. In the poster, she is seen holding a gun while standing at what appears to be the entrance of a large casino. The image offers a glimpse of her role as a powerful and fearless woman in the film.

After the poster was released, a fan commented, "Lady Superstar Nayanthara As Ganga. Couldn't get any bigger and better."

Toxic is directed by Geetu Mohandas and stars Yash in the lead role. The film is scheduled to release in theatres alongside Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 on March 19, 2026.

Expressing her thoughts on casting Nayanthara, Mohandas said she wanted to present the actor in a completely new light. In a statement, she said, "We all know Nayan as a celebrated star with a commanding screen presence and a remarkable career spanning two decades, but in Toxic, audiences will witness a talent that had been quietly waiting to explode. I wanted to portray Nayan in a way she has never been showcased before. However, as the shoot progressed, I began to see how closely her own personality echoed the soul of the character."

The film has already unveiled the first looks of other cast members. Kiara Advani was introduced earlier as Nadia, while Huma Qureshi was revealed as Elizabeth.

Toxic marks Yash's return to the big screen after KGF: Chapter 2. The project has been in the news for a long time and is being made in both Kannada and English, with dubbed versions planned in several Indian languages.

The film is written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under the banners of KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. The technical team includes Rajeev Ravi as the cinematographer, Ravi Basrur as the music composer, and Ujwal Kulkarni as the editor.

