Veteran Kannada Filmmaker Joe Simon Dies At 80

Veteran Kannada film director and actor Joe Simon passed away on Friday following a heart attack, industry sources said. He was 80.

Simon suffered a cardiac arrest at the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce in Bengaluru, where he had attended a meeting this afternoon. He was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead at around 4.30 pm, sources added.

The filmmaker had directed several popular Kannada films, including Sahasa Simha, Snehada Kadalalli, Simha Jodi, and Mr Vasu.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar described Simon's death as an "irreparable loss" to the Kannada film industry.

"Joe Simon, who hailed from Mandya, was active in Kannada cinema for decades. He had worked as an actor, director, and lyricist in more than 100 films," Shivakumar wrote on 'X'.

Expressing grief over his passing, Leader of Opposition R Ashoka recalled Simon's contribution as an actor, director, and dialogue writer, highlighting his successful films, including Vishnuvardhan's 'Sahasa Simha'.

Simon had also served as the Vice President of the Kannada Film Directors Association, Ashoka added on 'X'.

