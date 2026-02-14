Yuzvendra Chahal Trolled Over"Milking" Divorce From Dhanashree Verma After Viral 'Sugar Daddy' Ad: "Disgusting"

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has found himself at the centre of fresh online criticism after a new promotional campaign referenced the viral "sugar daddy" moment from his divorce proceedings with ex-wife Dhanashree Verma.

What's Happening

Last year, Yuzvendra Chahal drew attention when he appeared at his final divorce hearing wearing a T-shirt that read "Be Your Own Sugar Daddy." The slogan quickly became a talking point on social media.

Now, the cricketer appears to have revisited the moment in a marketing collaboration with micro-drama platform Story TV.

In a recently surfaced promotional clip, Story TV announced Chahal as its Chief Story Officer.

According to the platform, he will work closely with the team, contributing his perspective as a prominent sportsperson and public figure in shaping stories and creative ideas.

The company added that more details about his role and its impact will be revealed soon.

However, the campaign has drawn criticism for incorporating the "sugar daddy" meme.

A screenshot from the advertisement, shared by Story TV's founder and CEO Saurabh Pandey, shows the phrase "Zero Sugar (Daddy) Diet" written on the wall behind him and Chahal.

Pandey also re-shared the meme linked to the cricketer's earlier appearance.

The Internet Reacts

The promotional content quickly made its way to Reddit, where several users reacted strongly. Many described the campaign as inappropriate and accused Yuzvendra Chahal of capitalising on a sensitive personal chapter.

One user wrote, "This whole sugar daddy thing associated with yuzi & dhan shree for some silly Ads campaign or marketing is so below the line. It's disgusting. Idk what happened between them but seeing him do all this makes me happy for her."

Another commented, "ngl he's so cringe."

A third person wrote, "Sabse zyada milk apne divorce ko yahi krrha hai aur dusro ko mock krrha," criticising him for allegedly drawing attention to the divorce repeatedly.

Background

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma were officially granted a divorce on March 20 last year. The former couple had filed a joint petition citing incompatibility and personal differences, after living separately for 18 months since June 2022.

Their separation had attracted considerable public attention, with reports suggesting a Rs 4.75 crore alimony settlement, though neither party publicly confirmed the figure.

The cricketer's choice of attire at the final hearing had earlier sparked debate, with Dhanashree expressing discomfort over what she described as turning a private matter into a public spectacle.

