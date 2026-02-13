Designer Neeta Lulla Reveals How Akshaye Khanna Was 'Soft-Spoken' On <i>Taal</i> Set, 'But Definitely Not Quiet'

Subhash Ghai's 1999 film Taal was poetry in motion on celluloid. Years later, what still grabs our attention is the gorgeous pairing of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Akshaye Khanna, the visual aesthetics, the melodious music, and the costumes.

As we caught up with the National Award-winning costume designer Neeta Lulla, she laughs as she says, "Akshaye was always soft-spoken, but I won't call him quiet."

Akshaye Khanna and Aishwarya Rai in Taal

Akshaye Khanna's Take On Costumes

Akshaye Khanna became 2025's ultimate Internet sensation with the roaring success of Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar.

It seemed befitting to rewind to the past and learn a little about how picky or suggestive Akshaye Khanna was when it came to his film wardrobe. In this case, the movie is Taal.

Neeta Lulla says, "What I remember about Akshaye Khanna is that he had little to say. He was very cooperative. And with Subhash ji, none of us can open our mouths if he wants a particular look. He wants a particular look, and he knows what he wants."

Akshaye Khanna in Taal

She continues, "If Akshaye didn't want to wear a red scarf and Subhash ji said he needed to wear a red scarf, so be it. But Akshaye was that cooperative, and he was a brilliant actor. Our eyes used to look at him in awe. It was like watching a movie in real life."

Beauty Of Taal Costumes

What made Taal's costumes stand out was the effortless blend of minimalism with avant-garde stage couture. There were also symbolic characterisations associated with the colours and fabrics chosen.

Aishwarya's memorable white outfits represented her purity, cut to the Kahi Aag Lage catsuit that marked a dramatic transition to her global star status.

Taal poster

Akshaye Khanna's urban clothing smartly established his NRI status. He is mostly seen in contemporary western clothing, featuring oversized shirts, denim, and structured jackets. This was also an interesting contrast to the earthy wardrobe of Aishwarya Rai, as her character, Mansi, belonged to Chamba's rural setting.

Akshaye Khanna and Anil Kapoor in Taal

Eventually, to match the storyline, Akshaye Khanna's clothes shift to dark-toned suits, more suitable for Mumbai's corporate setup.

About Taal

Taal was a musical romantic drama where the plot revolves around Mansi (Aishwarya Rai), a singer who steadily climbs the ladder of fame with manager Vikrant (Anil Kapoor).

This happens after she is insulted by the family of her lover, Manav (Akshaye Khanna). To date, the film is a celebration of AR Rahman's magical soundtracks and some commendable performances.