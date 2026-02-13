Chiranjeevi, With Ram Charan And Upasana's Newborn On Lap, Shares A Wholesome Family Pic

Drop everything and head straight to Chiranjeevi's Instagram. The South legend has shared a heartwarming picture from the naming ceremony of his twin grandchildren (a boy and a girl), the children of Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni. Along with the photo, Chiranjeevi revealed the twins' names – Shiva Ram Konidela and Anveera Devi Konidela.

In the image, Ram Charan and Upasana are seen seated on chairs. Their eldest daughter, Klin Kaara, comfortably perched on her father's lap. Standing behind them are Chiranjeevi and his wife, Surekha, along with Upasana's parents, Anil and Shobana Kamineni. The adorable twins undoubtedly steal the spotlight. The elegant floral décor adds a festive charm to the intimate family moment.

Explaining the meaning behind the twins' names, Chiranjeevi penned an elaborate note. The megastar wrote, “With boundless joy and divine grace. We are delighted to announce the beautiful names of our two little blessings. ‘Shiva Ram Konidela and Anveera Devi Konidela'. Shiva Ram is a profound confluence of two eternal ideals. ‘Shiva' is inspired by Shiva Shankara Vara Prasad, reflecting inner strength, spiritual depth and stillness. ‘Ram' from Ram Charan embodies righteousness, compassion and moral courage. Together, the name signifies the harmony between inner power and responsible action.”

He added, “Anveera Devi is a rare and powerful expression of the Divine Feminine. Anveera represents fearlessness, resilience and divine protection, inspired by the blessings of Kanaka Durga Devi. A name that reflects grace, courage and unwavering strength. We seek your blessings for Shiva Ram and Anveera Devi as they begin their beautiful journey of life. With love and gratitude.”

Ram Charan and Upasana got married in Hyderabad in 2012. The lovebirds became parents for the first time in 2023 with the birth of their daughter, Klin Kaara Konidela. The couple welcomed twins on January 31 this year.