Sivakumar Reveals He Opposed Son Suriya's Relationship With Jyotika: "He Would Only Live With Her"

Veteran actor Sivakumar has opened up about his son Suriya's relationship with Jyotika. He revealed that he was initially opposed to their love story.

What's Happening

In a recent interaction with Galatta, Sivakumar shared that he did not approve of Suriya's relationship at first. However, the actor stood firm in his decision.

"Initially, I didn't accept his love. However, he was very adamant and said that he would only live with her; otherwise, he would remain single for life. Then I thought about how, over the course of my career, I acted in around 150 films, and most of them had the concept of love marriages. So I finally agreed."

Sivakumar also spoke about Suriya's personality during that phase, describing him as shy.

According to him, it was actress Radikaa Sarathkumar who encouraged Suriya to start a conversation with Jyotika, which eventually blossomed into a relationship.

"He was simply living on his own, and now he is a father of two children," the former actor joked.

Background

Suriya and Jyotika met while working together on the film Poovellam Kettuppar. Their professional association gradually turned into a relationship.

The couple got married in 2006 and later welcomed two children - daughter Diya and son Dev.

On the professional front, Suriya has multiple projects lined up. He will next be seen in the fantasy action drama Karuppu, directed by RJ Balaji and co-starring Trisha Krishnan.

The film is expected to release in theatres this summer.

He is also working on a cop action-comedy tentatively titled Suriya47, helmed by Jithu Madhavan. The project also features Nazriya Nazim Fahadh in a key role.