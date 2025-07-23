<i>Karuppu</i> Teaser: Suriya's Swag As A Mass Hero Topped With A Ghajini Throwback

On the occasion of Suriya's 50th birthday, the makers released the teaser of the superstar's upcoming film Karuppu on Wednesday. The teaser blends Suriya's swag as a mass hero, with a dose of high-octane action, a throwback featuring the famous watermelon-eating scene from Ghajini (2005), and a cultural reference to the local deity.

Breaking Down The Teaser

Karuppu teaser opens with a voiceover, alluding to the might of a fierce deity who is supposed to be worshipped with chillies.

Suriya appears on the screen in two drastically different avatars. In the first one, he is dressed as a lawyer. Revealing his name, Saravanan, Suriya says he goes by an alias too.

In another get-up, he's seen dressed as a traditional rural man, with an aruval/koduval (kind of machete/sickle) in hand.

The teaser is replete with violent action scenes, adding delight to fans' expectations.

The famous Ghajini reference, which attained cult status in meme culture, also made its way in the teaser.

Suriya shared the teaser on X. Fans have been pouring love in abundance.

A fan wrote, "Happy Birthday Thalaiva."

Another fan wrote, "Happy Birthday Surya na wish you all the success #Karuppu shd be a Huge Blockbuster year for you all the best wishes from Vijay anna fans to you."

About Karuppu

Karuppu is directed by RJ Balaji and is based on a screenplay by Ashwin Ravichandran, Rahul Raj, TS Gopi Krishnan, and Karan Aravind Kumar. It is produced by Dream Warrior Pictures. Apart from Suriya and Trisha, the film also stars Swasika, Indrans, Yogi Babu, Sshivada, Natty Subramaniam, and Supreeth Reddy. Sai Abhyankar composed the film's music.

In A Nutshell

Suriya will bring back the magic of a mass actioner in his next film Karuppu.