<i>Suriya 46 </i> Goes On Floors. Mamitha Baiju Joins As Female Lead

Tamil superstar Suriya's next film Suriya 46 went on floors today (May 19) with a traditional pooja ceremony held in Hyderabad. Director Trivikram attended the muhurat puja of Suriya 46 as the chief guest and gave the ceremonial first clap to officially launch the film's shooting.

The film is directed by Venky Atluri, known for his stylish storytelling, and will feature music by acclaimed composer G.V. Prakash Kumar.

Suriya 46 has an ensemble cast featuring Mamitha Baiju as the female lead, bringing a lease of fresh air.

Bollywood star Raveena Tandon and seasoned actress Radhika Sarathkumar will be playing pivotal roles.

Take a look at the pictures from the floor:

The most anticipated #Suriya46 has been officially launched with a grand pooja ceremony! 🔥@Suriya_offl x #VenkyAtluri unite to create magic on screen! 💥💥



Thank you #Trivikram garu for gracing and marking the beginning of this journey with the first clap 🎬



🎬 Shoot begins… pic.twitter.com/is7MhRkVAF — Sithara Entertainments (@SitharaEnts) May 19, 2025

Suriya was last seen in Retro. The film didn't turn out to be a massive blockbuster but it managed to impress fans.

During the promotions of Dabba Cartel, Suriya's wife Jyotika revealed how it feels like sharing a roof with another superstar in an interview with Screen.

Taking a cue from the title of her Netflix venture, Jyotika was asked if she and her husband leave together for shooting with their dabbas.

Jyotika, with a tinge of humour, said, "I guess we leave the superstardom outside the door when we enter home. There, we are just parents of our kids. And yeah, the dabbas... definitely the prominence is given to our children. It's more about what's going in their school dabbas in the morning."

Coming back to Suriya 46, the film's shooting is scheduled to begin on May 30.