<i>Bigg Boss 19</i>: Pahalgam Terror Attack Victim's Wife Himanshi Narwal To Join Salman Khan's Show - Report

The anticipation around Bigg Boss Season 19 is building as the show prepares for its premiere on August 24.

What's Happening

With various names being speculated for the contestant line-up, a new name has now emerged - Himanshi Narwal, wife of a Pahalgam terror attack victim and a former college mate of Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav.

As per a report by Telly Chakkar, the makers are considering Himanshi for the show.

A source told the portal, "Makers want to rope in a few people who would connect with the viewers instantly, and thus there were discussions to get Himanshi Narwal on board for Bigg Boss 19. However, there's no confirmation regarding the same."

Meanwhile, several social media handles have stated that Himanshi has not been approached and will not be part of the show.

Background

Himanshi came into the spotlight earlier this year following the death of her husband, Navy officer Vinay Narwal, who was killed in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, on April 22, 2025.

The couple was on their honeymoon when the incident took place. Photos of Himanshi mourning beside her husband went viral on social media.

Elvish Yadav, in one of his vlogs, later shared that Himanshi was his college mate. "I passed out in 2018, and since then we had not spoken at all. Gurgaon, Delhi, is my city. We used to enjoy so much... we used to go to the metro station together. I had her number, but I did not call her because it is not possible for anyone to pick up your phone at that time and tell you," he said.

While there is still no clarity on Himanshi's participation, other names reportedly in talks for Bigg Boss 19 include Shailesh Lodha, Gurucharan Singh, Munmun Dutta, Lataa Saberwal, Faisal Shaikh (Mr. Faisu), Jannat Zubair, Purav Jha, Apoorva Mukhija and more.

Earlier reports had claimed that YouTubers and social media influencers might be excluded from this season.