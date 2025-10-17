<i>Bigg Boss 19</i>: Amaal Mallik Apologises To Farrhana Bhatt For Obscene Remark On Mother

Bigg Boss returned for its 19th season on August 24. This reality show, hosted by Salman Khan, is only getting interesting with each passing day.

In the latest episode, singer-composer Amaal Mallik and actress Farrhana Bhatt got into a massive argument. Things took an ugly turn when Amaal made a derogatory remark about Farrhana's mother. The singer, however, apologised to her later.

It all started during the captaincy task when Farrhana Bhatt decided not to give co-contestant Neelam Giri the letter sent by her parents. Reason? Farrhana wanted to be in the captaincy race.

Losing his cool, Amaal Mallik snatched food from Farrhana's plate while she was eating and threw it away.

The drama did not end here. Amaal Mallik even went to the extent of breaking the plate in the living room. Soon, the other housemates intervened, trying to pacify the situation, but Amaal refused to listen. He continued to hurl verbal attacks at Farrhana Bhatt.

The fight escalated when Farrhana Bhatt labelled Amaal Mallik as a “B-grade person”. In response, the singer hit back by making an obscene comment about Farrhana's mother. This further angered the actress, who claimed that Amaal had no right to bring up her mother.

Later, Amaal Mallik realised his mistake and issued an apology. He told Farrhana Bhatt, “Whatever I've told you about the **** thing, I'm sorry, I don't mean it. Baaki tereko accept karna hai to kar, nahi karna hai to mat kar. (The rest is up to you — accept it if you want to, and if not, then don't). I'm sorry about that statement.”

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 19's upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode is going to be extra special. Playback singer Shaan will join Salman Khan for some Diwali dhamaka.

Bigg Boss 19 telecasts on Colors TV.