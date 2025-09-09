Hina Khan Lashes Out At <i>Bigg Boss 19's</i> Farrhana Bhatt For Remark On Ashnoor Kaur's TV Career: "Don't Get Me Started"

This week's nomination task in Bigg Boss 19 took another dramatic turn when Farrhana Bhatt commented on fellow contestant Ashnoor Kaur's television career. Hina Khan, the runner-up of Bigg Boss 11, did not take the remark kindly and called out Farrhana for her unsavoury comment.

What's Happening

This week's nomination task in Bigg Boss 19 involved contestants pairing up-one male and one female. The challenge required each pair to count till 19 minutes, while the rest of the housemates tried to distract them and break their concentration.

The pair that maintained their focus closest to 19 minutes would be saved from nominations.

During the challenge, Farrhana Bhatt attempted to distract Ashnoor Kaur, who was paired with Abhishek Bajaj.

Farrhana said, "Experience aapka reh chuka hai serials mein. Maine kabhi TV serials mein kaam nahi kiya, as I was not interested. Aapko pata hoga, I have done movies. Aapki age kya hai, 21? You still have a lot to learn... It feels like you have come too early in the show."

Her comment on working in television did not sit well with Hina Khan, who slammed her in a post on X.

Hina wrote, "Is the biggest reality show of Indian television being premiered/telecast in INOX? Mere hisaab se toh television pe hi aata hai. Haina? Well, hamaare television ka dil hi itna bada hai ki koi bhi wannabe star bann jaata hai. Alhamdulillah for that. Don't get me started."

"We prefer good, NOTABLE work in any medium, and we respect all mediums equally. Television pe aake, khud ko film actor keh kar bada bataana... jo ki ek well-established, notable actor of any medium kabhi nahi karega. Khaali bartano se sirf shor aata hai. With all due respect to each and every one, do well in the show... but please do not dare disrespect television. Period," concluded Hina.

Her posts have now been deleted on X.

X/Hina Khan

About Bigg Boss 19

Bigg Boss 19 is predominantly broadcast on OTT, with repeat airings on TV the same day. Multiple sources have confirmed that this season has a smaller budget compared to previous ones.

Celebrities such as Gaurav Khanna, Abhishek Bajaj, Natalia Janoszek, Kunickaa Sadanand, Nehal Chudasama, Zeeshan Quadri, Nagma Mirajkar, Mridul Tiwari, and Baseer Ali are also part of the reality show.

This year, fresh episodes drop on OTT first and then premiere on Colours TV one and a half hours later.

In A Nutshell

Hina Khan, the runner-up of Bigg Boss 11, recently called out Farrhana Bhatt in the ongoing Bigg Boss 19 for her comment on Ashnoor Kaur's television career. Hina concluded by demanding that no one should disrespect the television medium.

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan's Dig At Donald Trump's Nobel Peace Prize Comment, "Jo Sabse Zyaada Trouble Phaila Raha Hai..."