<i>Bigg Boss 19</i>: Salman Khan's Dig At Donald Trump's Nobel Peace Prize Comment, "<i>Jo Sabse Zyaada Trouble Phaila Raha Hai...</i>"

The latest weekend episode of Bigg Boss 19 saw Salman Khan not holding back as he addressed conflicts brewing inside the house. The host pulled up contestants for their hypocrisy and double standards, while also slipping in a sharp global reference that immediately set social media buzzing.

What's Happening

In a remark many perceived as a swipe at former US President Donald Trump, Salman said, "Ye kya ho raha hai poori duniya me. Jo sabse zyada trouble phaila rahe hain, unhi ko peace prize chahiye".

The flashpoint of the episode revolved around a heated clash between contestants Neelam Giri and Zeeshan Quadri. While their spat was intense enough, it spiraled further when Farhana Bhatt stepped in. Farhana hurled remarks at Neelam, calling her "2 kaudi ki aurat" and "Kunickaa ki chamchi." The verbal attack left Neelam in tears.

Salman Khan confronted Farhana over her choice of words and her self-proclaimed "peace activist" persona. He asked bluntly, "Farhana, kisi angle se peace activist lagti hain? Aapka ego itna bada hai. Apne aap ko pata nahi kya samajhti hain. Neelam kyu deserve karti hain '2 kaudi ki' kehlana? You are a woman. And you are saying these things about a woman?"

Through his reprimand, Salman highlighted the importance of respecting boundaries and ensuring that one's actions align with the ideals they claim to represent.

Background

Salman's dig carried resonance far beyond the Bigg Boss set. His words seemed to mirror ongoing international discussions about Donald Trump's reported efforts to secure a Nobel Peace Prize. According to a New York Times report, Trump had approached Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this year, seeking his backing for a nomination based on India-Pakistan ceasefire developments.

PM Modi, however, reportedly declined, clarifying that the ceasefire had been a mutual decision between the two nations.

