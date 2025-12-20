Gautami Kapoor Reveals Backlash Over Gifting A Sex Toy To Daughter Sia Left Her "Depressed": "Had Sleepless Nights, Vanished From Instagram"

Ram Kapoor's wife and television actress Gautami Kapoor recently opened up about the intense backlash she faced after her comments about wanting to gift a sex toy to her daughter, Sia, went viral on the internet. The controversy led to a heated debate on social media, with many criticising her parenting approach. Gautami revealed that the negative comments left her feeling depressed and emotionally drained.

In an interview with News18 Showsha, Gautami Kapoor said, “It came completely out of the blue. When I had done the podcast, it was four and a half months ago. But a few months later, I get to this massive controversy, for reasons which I don't even know. I have not made a generalised comment and I didn't say that every mother should do it. It was a conversation that I was having on that particular day. I said something pertaining to my child, my daughter, and that's a relationship I have with her, so why am I supposed to justify that?”

She added, “If that doesn't agree with a certain section of society, that's fine with me. I am not telling them to agree or disagree with me. I said it as a matter of fact..something I really believe in. Both Ram and I have a very open relationship with our children. Some may agree with it, some may look down upon it. That's their opinion and I am not a person who will judge them. They are entitled to their opinion like I am entitled to mine. It's as simple as that. So, why are you getting my children into this controversy?”

Gautami Kapoor further admitted that the trolling took a serious toll on her mental health and led to sleepless nights. "I went into kind of a depressed state of mind because when I was seeing my Instagram feed, you wouldn't believe the kind of comments I was being subjected to. I had sleepless nights. I couldn't imagine that people actually write such stuff to another woman, to another human being. I just vanished from Instagram for almost a month," the actress concluded.

On the work front, Gautami Kapoor was last seen in De De Pyaar De 2 alongside R Madhavan, Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh.