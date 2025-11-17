<i>De De Pyaar De 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 3: Ajay Devgn And Rakul Preet Singh's Film Crosses Rs 30 Crore Mark

Anshul Sharma's family dramedy De De Pyaar De 2 has brought Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan back on screen together after Vikas Bahl's hit Shaitaan last year.

What's Happening

On Sunday (day 3), De De Pyaar De 2 collected Rs 13.75 crore at the domestic box office - its best single-day figure so far.

The film saw a marginal rise from Saturday's earnings of Rs 12.25 crore, which itself was a strong 40% jump over the opening day total of Rs 8.75 crore on Friday.

According to Sacnilk, the film has wrapped up its opening weekend with Rs 34.75 crore in India.

This is higher than the Rs 24.75 crore opening weekend of Son of Sardaar 2, which released a couple of months ago.

The latter, a sequel to Ashwini Dhir's 2012 hit, eventually managed only Rs 46.82 crore in its full domestic run, heavily affected by the surprise success of Mohit Suri's Saiyaara, which arrived two weeks earlier.

Background

Despite a stronger start than Son of Sardaar 2, De De Pyaar De 2 is still behind the performance of the first film.

The 2019 Akiv Ali-directed De De Pyaar De had opened at Rs 39 crore (including Rs 1.30 crore from paid previews) and went on to cross Rs 100 crore with a final domestic total of Rs 104.13 crore.

Whether the sequel can reach that benchmark remains uncertain. Even if it does, it will still trail Devgn's biggest earner of the year - Raj Kumar Gupta's Raid 2, which amassed Rs 173.05 crore and surpassed the first film's lifetime collection of over Rs 103 crore.

The film's opening weekend is also well below the last Devgn-Madhavan collaboration. Shaitaan had earned Rs 54 crore in its first three days and went on to achieve a Rs 148 crore domestic lifetime total over 10 weeks.

With multiple new releases - 120 Bahadur, Mastii 4, Tere Ishk Mein, Gustaakh Ishq, and Dhurandhar - lined up over the next three weeks, the box office run of De De Pyaar De 2 may face significant pressure.

While the first De De Pyaar De featured Tabu in a key role, the sequel brings in new cast members such as Madhavan, Gautami Kapoor, and Meezan Jafri. Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, and Jaaved Jaaferi return from the original. The film is co-produced by Luv Ranjan Films and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.