<i>"October 2 Yaad Hai Na":</i> <i>Drishyam 3</i> To Release On Gandhi Jayanti 2026, Announces Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn will reprise his iconic role as Vijay Salgaonkar in Drishyam 3, which is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on 2 October 2026, the makers announced on Monday.

Drishyam 3 Announced

Filming for the third installment of the hit thriller franchise is currently underway across multiple locations. The original cast, including Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Shriya Saran, will return, alongside other notable actors. The makers have hinted at high-stakes drama and suspense as the narrative unfolds further.

Presented by Star Studio18 and produced by Panorama Studios, the film is directed by Abhishek Pathak and written by Abhishek Pathak, Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh. Producers include Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak.

How October 2 Has Become Synonymous With Drishyam Memes

Every year on 2 October, social media is flooded with memes referencing Ajay Devgn's 2015 hit Drishyam. In the film, Vijay Salgaonkar repeatedly reminds his family, "Kal 2 October hai, yaad hai na!" as part of a fabricated alibi crucial to the plot.

In Drishyam, October 2 - Gandhi Jayanti - plays a crucial role in Vijay Salgaonkar's plan to protect his family. In the film, Ajay Devgn's character lives a quiet life with his wife and two daughters until they become entangled in the disappearance of Sam, the son of Inspector-General Meera Deshmukh (Tabu).

To shield his family, Vijay creates a detailed fake alibi centred around October 2. When questioned, his elder daughter, Anju (Ishita Dutta), who studied with Sam, claims the family travelled to Panaji that day to attend a satsang at Swami Chinmayanand's ashram. She also says that they ate pav bhaji for lunch, stayed overnight, and returned on October 3. The family backs up the story with bus tickets, movie stubs, and restaurant bills.

Every member - Vijay, his wife Nandini (Shriya Saran), Anju, and younger daughter Anu (Mrunal Jadhav) - memorises the fabricated timeline.

This repeated reference to October 2 sparked countless memes and social media jokes that resurface every year, keeping the Drishyam legacy alive. Even more than a decade later, fans continue to share memes about what "really happened" on 2 October, making it a pop culture phenomenon. Take a look at a few memes below:

2 October is Famous for two things :



1) Gandhi Jayanti



2) 2 October ko Vijay aur uska Parivar Panji Gye the Satsang me aur 3 October ko wapas aaye the.#GandhiJayanti #Drishyam #GandhiJayanti2024 #AjayDevgn #TelAviv #Iran #Netanyahu pic.twitter.com/GPKe6GRf4W — Kumar M (@OldYaade) October 1, 2024

Haa haa yaad hai 2nd October ko kya hua tha#Drishyam #GandhiJayanti pic.twitter.com/hBsrHaObOz — Atulya (@DesiMemesTweets) October 1, 2024

2nd october exist *



Drishyam joke Gandhi Jayanti pic.twitter.com/mqHPfwuLtx — Atul Verma  (@sillyy_corner) October 1, 2021

The Hindi adaptation of Mohanlal's Malayalam blockbuster, directed by the late Nishikant Kamat, turned Ajay's Vijay Salgaonkar into an iconic character - a simple man who uses wit and emotional strength to protect his family.



Also Read: Paresh Rawal Opens Up About Rejecting Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3: "Maza Nahin Aaya"