Mohanlal Announces <i>Drishyam 3</i> Release Date, Movie To Hit Theatres Ahead Of Hindi Remake

Drishyam 3, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, is all set to hit the big screens this year. On Wednesday, the actor took to his X handle to make the grand announcement.

He wrote, "Years passed. The past didn't. #Drishyam3 | Worldwide Release | 2 April 2026."

It is worth noting that Mohanlal began work on the film on the eve of receiving Indian cinema's highest honour, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, last year.

The third installment of the highly acclaimed franchise was formally launched with a traditional puja ceremony held at a law college near Kochi in September 2025.

Addressing the media ahead of the launch, director Jeethu Joseph revealed that Drishyam 3 would explore the next chapter in the life of Georgekutty, the iconic character portrayed by Mohanlal.

"The film focuses on what happens in Georgekutty's life after four-and-a-half years. That is the crux of the story," Jeethu Joseph explained.

Producer Antony Perumbavoor, a long-time collaborator of Mohanlal and a key force behind the success of the Drishyam series, said the decision to move ahead with the third part came after extensive discussions.

"The phenomenal response to the first two parts convinced us that Georgekutty's journey had more to tell. Only after detailed talks with Jeethu did we finalise this new version," Perumbavoor stated.

The film was shot at several locations, including Thodupuzha and Vagamon, with the final five-day schedule taking place in Ernakulam.

Meanwhile, the third installment of the Hindi version, starring Ajay Devgn, is scheduled for a theatrical release on October 2, 2026.

