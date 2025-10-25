Advertisement

Paresh Rawal Opens Up About Rejecting Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3: "Maza Nahin Aaya"

He added that the "script is very good"; however, he did not accept the role he was offered as the "rules were not suitable" for him

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Paresh Rawal Opens Up About Rejecting Ajay Devgn's <i>Drishyam 3</i>: "Maza Nahin Aaya"
Paresh Rawal (L) and Ajay Devgn (R)
New Delhi:

Paresh Rawal recently revealed that he was approached for a role in Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3. He added that the "script is very good"; however, he did not accept the role he was offered as the "rules were not suitable" for him.

What's Happening

  • In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Paresh Rawal explained why he did not accept a role in Drishyam 3.
  • He said, "Yes, the makers did approach me. But I didn't feel that the rule was suitable for me. Maza nahin aaya﻿ (it wasn't fun) (on reading about my part). But the script is very good. I was really impressed. But even in a compelling script, you need a role that you feel excited about. Warna maza nahin aayega﻿ (Or else you won't have fun)."

About Drishyam 3

Pinkvilla had earlier reported that Ajay Devgn will begin shooting for the Hindi version of Drishyam 3 on October 2, 2025.

The source told Pinkvilla, "The Gandhi Jayanti date holds a lot of significance for the Drishyam franchise, and hence they are embarking on the journey for the final Drishyam film from October 2, 2025. It's a marathon schedule, spanning three months at real locations in Maharashtra, as well as the studio set-up. Ajay Devgn has already allotted his dates for the film."

About Mohanlal's Drishyam 3

Mohanlal is also set to return as Georgekutty, with the much-anticipated third installment of his Drishyam franchise in Malayalam. Earlier this year, the actor took to X to announce that shooting would commence in October 2025.

Earlier, in an interview with Pinkvilla Masterclass, Mohanlal said that the stakes are always higher when creating another sequel in a hugely successful franchise.

However, he assured the audience that the Drishyam 3 team are trying their best to bring something new to the big screen with the third installment.

In A Nutshell

Paresh Rawal shares that he was approached for the much-anticipated film Drishyam 3. However, he did not accept the role as the rules weren't suitable.

ALSO READMohanlal Announces Drishyam 3, Shoot To Commence Simultaneously With Ajay Devgn's Hindi Version

Show full article

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Paresh Rawal, Ajay Devgn, Drishyam 3
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com