Paresh Rawal Opens Up About Rejecting Ajay Devgn's <i>Drishyam 3</i>: "Maza Nahin Aaya"

Paresh Rawal recently revealed that he was approached for a role in Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3. He added that the "script is very good"; however, he did not accept the role he was offered as the "rules were not suitable" for him.

What's Happening

In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Paresh Rawal explained why he did not accept a role in Drishyam 3.

He said, "Yes, the makers did approach me. But I didn't feel that the rule was suitable for me. Maza nahin aaya﻿ (it wasn't fun) (on reading about my part). But the script is very good. I was really impressed. But even in a compelling script, you need a role that you feel excited about. Warna maza nahin aayega﻿ (Or else you won't have fun)."

About Drishyam 3

Pinkvilla had earlier reported that Ajay Devgn will begin shooting for the Hindi version of Drishyam 3 on October 2, 2025.

The source told Pinkvilla, "The Gandhi Jayanti date holds a lot of significance for the Drishyam franchise, and hence they are embarking on the journey for the final Drishyam film from October 2, 2025. It's a marathon schedule, spanning three months at real locations in Maharashtra, as well as the studio set-up. Ajay Devgn has already allotted his dates for the film."

About Mohanlal's Drishyam 3

Mohanlal is also set to return as Georgekutty, with the much-anticipated third installment of his Drishyam franchise in Malayalam. Earlier this year, the actor took to X to announce that shooting would commence in October 2025.

Earlier, in an interview with Pinkvilla Masterclass, Mohanlal said that the stakes are always higher when creating another sequel in a hugely successful franchise.

However, he assured the audience that the Drishyam 3 team are trying their best to bring something new to the big screen with the third installment.

In A Nutshell

Paresh Rawal shares that he was approached for the much-anticipated film Drishyam 3. However, he did not accept the role as the rules weren't suitable.

ALSO READ | Mohanlal Announces Drishyam 3, Shoot To Commence Simultaneously With Ajay Devgn's Hindi Version