Watch: Hrithik Roshan With Girlfriend Saba Azad And Sons Hrehaan-Hridhaan At Cousin's Pre-Wedding Bash

Hrithik Roshan was spotted stepping out with his girlfriend, Saba Azad, and his sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan, to attend his cousin Eshaan Roshan's pre-wedding ceremony on Monday, December 22.

Hrithik kept his look elegant in a peach kurta paired with matching churidar-style bottoms. By his side, Saba Azad stood out in a vibrant yellow straight-cut kurta adorned with delicate floral embroidery. She paired it with a matching salwar and an orange dupatta. Her look was completed with heavy gold jhumkas, bangles, and a braided hairstyle accentuated with hair jewellery.

Hrithik's sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan, complemented the occasion in simple pastel kurtas teamed with white pyjamas.

Photos And Videos From Eshaan Roshan's Pre-Wedding Festivities Go Viral

For the unversed, Eshaan Roshan is the son of music composer Rajesh Roshan and nephew of filmmaker Rakesh Roshan. He recently got engaged to his longtime partner, Aishwarya Singh, with the wedding festivities now underway in the presence of close family and friends.

Several members of the Roshan family attended the mehendi ceremony last night, including Hrithik's mother Pinkie Roshan, and his former wife Sussanne Khan and her partner Arslan Goni.

Meanwhile, Saba and Hrithik officially went public with their relationship in 2022 at Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash. Saba is frequently seen at Hrithik's family events and has also formed a close bond with his sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan, from his marriage to Sussanne Khan.

