"Cillian Murphy Officially A Part Of Taylor Swift Cinematic Universe," Says Internet After Actor's Cameo In <i>Opalite</i>

Taylor Swift has surprised fans with an unexpected crossover moment in the music video for her song Opalite, which features a cameo by actor Cillian Murphy.

What's Happening

The video, currently streaming on Spotify and Apple Music Premium, includes appearances by several well-known faces from a 2025 episode of The Graham Norton Show.

Alongside Murphy, the cast features Domhnall Gleeson, Greta Lee, Jodie Turner-Smith, Lewis Capaldi and host Graham Norton.

Murphy appears in a billboard advertisement and delivers a voiceover in the opening scene of the video.

Domhnall Gleeson portrays Swift's former love interest, while Lewis Capaldi plays a photographer.

Greta Lee and Jodie Turner-Smith are seen in television advertisements within the video's narrative.

Graham Norton also makes a brief appearance.

The Internet Reacts

Following the video's release on streaming platforms, Murphy's cameo quickly drew attention online. Fans reacted enthusiastically across social media platforms.

"Cillian Murphy stans swore he was annoyed at Taylor Swift and hated her, only for him to make a cameo in the opalite MV," a Swiftie wrote on X.

cillian murphy stans swore he was annoyed at taylor swift and hated her only for him to make a cameo in the opalite mv 😭 pic.twitter.com/gjYOvxNOH4 — Tayoncé Defense Attorney is Opalite! (@lesbeyonsay) February 6, 2026

"Cillian Murphy is officially a part of the Taylor Swift cinematic universe," another fan joked.

cillian murphy officially a part of the taylor swift cinematic universe pic.twitter.com/5Eu3HG6YYC — cristalys (@tomsgregs) February 6, 2026

The buzz also sparked a wave of memes, with users sharing GIFs and references to Murphy's past roles.

Background

The official version of the music video is scheduled to premiere on YouTube on February 8 at 6.30 pm (IST).

Opalite marks the second track from Swift's album The Life of a Showgirl to receive a music video, following Fate of Ophelia, which was released on October 3, 2025, alongside the album.

Swift has also announced a limited-edition Opalite blue pearlescent vinyl, available for pre-order on her official website until February 7 at 5.30 am IST or until stocks last.

The Life of a Showgirl debuted as the fastest-selling album in history, moving over 4 million units in its first week.

The 12-track album topped global charts and features a collaboration with Sabrina Carpenter on the title track.

Other songs on the album include Wood, Elizabeth Taylor and Actually Romantic.

Swift shared details about how the collaboration came together in a note posted on Instagram. "I was a guest on one of my favourite shows, @TheGrahamNortonShowOfficial... I remember thinking I got ridiculously lucky with the group I was paired with. Cillian Murphy, Domhnall Gleeson, Greta Lee, @JodieSmith, and @LewisCapaldi. All people whose work I've admired from afar," Swift wrote on Instagram.

She further revealed that a joke during the show sparked the idea. "Domhnall made a light-hearted joke about wanting to be in one of my music videos. He's Irish! He was joking! Except that in that moment during the interview, I was instantly struck with an idea," she wrote, adding that a week later she sent out a script to him and others via email.

"To my delight, everyone from the show made the effort to time-travel back to the 90's with us and help with this video. You might even recognise some friendly faces from The Eras Tour," Swift further said.