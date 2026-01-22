BFFs Taylor Swift And Blake Lively Called Justin Baldoni "B**ch, Doofus Director" On Text: "Clown Thinks He's A Writer Now"

Text messages exchanged between Taylor Swift and Blake Lively during the production and release of It Ends With Us were unsealed in court on Tuesday, offering fresh insight into the escalating legal dispute surrounding the film and its director, Justin Baldoni.

What's Happening

The messages were submitted as part of evidence in the lawsuit filed by Blake Lively in December 2024, in which she accused Justin Baldoni of sexual harassment.

Baldoni and his production banner Wayfarer Studios later countersued Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds, alleging defamation and extortion.

One of the most notable exchanges between Taylor Swift and Lively dates back to around the film's release, when the two discussed Baldoni speaking publicly about being "sexually traumatised by an ex-girlfriend."

"I think this b*tch knows something is coming because he's gotten out his tiny violin," Swift wrote to Lively.

When Lively noted that Baldoni was being honoured at an event celebrating "vital voices of women," Swift responded, "This is so disgusting, and I hate that he's clever about this shit."

Lively attributed the recognition to Baldoni's publicity team, including "his publicist Jennifer Abel and the comms people at his studio."

Swift replied, "He needs to be beaten by his OWN words," according to text messages shared by The Hollywood Reporter.

In another exchange, Lively wrote, "Can you imagine feeling as confident as these predators that you're going to always get away with it? Him accepting an award as an ally for women."

Swift responded, "It's like a horror film no one knows is taking place."

The unsealed texts also reveal earlier conversations between the two friends during the making of the film.

In one message sent a year before the release, Lively referred to Baldoni as the "doofus director of my movie," adding that the "clown thinks he's a writer now."

Lively also asked Swift to look at a revised version of the script she had written while Baldoni was present at her home. She told Swift she did not need to read it if she was unable to.

Swift replied, "I'll do anything for you!!"

These messages contrast with Lively's earlier statement to the court, where she said she had sent Swift the script while Baldoni was still at her apartment, but did not want her to feel pressured to review it.

Texts exchanged after Swift met Baldoni further complicate that account. "I kept remembering stuff - You making shit up about me and lenses. And referring to yourself as my doll. This clown falling for all of it. But also resisting it. You are the world's absolute greatest friend ever," Lively wrote to Swift.

She added that she was so impressed by Swift's "heroically epic" conduct that she later recounted the meeting in detail to Reynolds.

Background

Last year, after Justin Baldoni attempted to subpoena Taylor Swift, her spokesperson issued a statement distancing the singer from the case.

"Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie, she was not involved in any casting or creative decisions, she did not score the film, she never saw an edit or made any notes on the film, she did not even see It Ends With Us until weeks after its public release, and was traveling around the globe during 2023 and 2024 headlining the biggest tour in history," the statement said, referring to The Eras Tour.

Baldoni later withdrew his attempt to involve Swift in the proceedings.

In her lawsuit, Blake Lively alleged that Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios launched a "multi-tiered plan" to damage her reputation after she and Reynolds confronted him over "repeated sexual harassment and other disturbing behaviour."

Following the initial dismissal of Baldoni's countersuit, his lawyer stated that Lively's allegations were "no truer today than they were yesterday."

Released in August 2024, It Ends With Us - adapted from It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover - opened to strong box office numbers, earning $50 million on debut. However, its theatrical run was overshadowed by persistent reports of tension between Lively and Baldoni, which have since culminated in the ongoing legal battle.