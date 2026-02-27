Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Finalise June 13 Wedding Date

In August 2025, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce broke the internet with the news of their engagement. The caption read, "Your English teacher and your gym teachers are getting married."

Fans waited eagerly for the date, and the couple has finally decided on a summer wedding on June 13. Yes! Our favourite couple has set a wedding date, and things are now moving faster than ever.

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce To Have A Summer Wedding On June 13

According to reports, the NFL star and the pop singer will take their vows on June 13, 2026, at the Ocean House in Rhode Island, USA. Swifties, of course, cannot keep calm. Remember when they caused a mini‑earthquake in October 2024?

Now imagine their reaction to the news that Taylor Swift is getting married in just a few months. A report by Entertainment Tonight suggests that the paperwork for the wedding will be completed in the next 30 days. With preparations in full swing, Ocean House is reportedly receiving a surge in booking enquiries, and its rates are rising exponentially.

Why Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Are Getting Married On June 13

The publication highlighted that 13 is Taylor Swift's lucky number. The choice of the date is not random - it is deeply meaningful and symbolic for the couple, marking a hopeful and auspicious start to the most important chapter of their lives.

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce's Dreamy Engagement

Who can forget the dreamy engagement pictures of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce? Reports reveal that the NFL star proposed in his backyard, but not before transforming it into a fairytale‑like setting.

As of today, the engagement announcement shared by the couple has over 37.5 million likes. Can you imagine? Interestingly, Travis's father confirmed that the sportsman proposed two weeks before the couple made the formal announcement.

Fans now expect the wedding to be even more spectacular and dreamier than the engagement. While the guest list hasn't been revealed yet, many icons from Hollywood and the sports world are expected to attend what could be the ceremony of the decade. The publication has confirmed that Graham Norton will be among the invitees for the fairytale wedding.

