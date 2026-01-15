'Do The Swifties Agree?' Shashi Tharoor Grooves To Hit Taylor Swift Song

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has surprised fans by stepping into pop culture territory, and that too as a Swiftie, a term fondly used for fans of American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift.

In his latest video posted to Instagram, the 69-year-old is seen vibing to Swift's chart-topping track "Fate of Ophelia."

In the clip, Tharoor grooves to the viral hit inside what appears to be his conference room. It carries a caption that reads, "Somewhere between bilateral meetings at the Speaker's Conference and the tyranny of my inbox, even a parliamentarian can become a Swiftie. Do the Swifties agree?"

The text on the video adds a humorous touch. "When you have 35,000 unread emails, 5,000 unopened WhatsApp messages and 15 op-eds to write, but the social media girl decides it's content time," it read.

The video quickly went viral, with users amused by what many described as the "pookie" side of the otherwise serious parliamentarian. Social media was flooded with witty reactions and praise.

"Only man in the country who can actually listen to her songs without opening a dictionary," one user joked. Another commented, "Safe to say Tharoor Saheb is a Swiftie," while a third wrote, "Witnessing Tharoor in his Swiftie era wasn't in my 2026 list."

Several users also described the Congress leader as "cute," "sassy," and "pookie."

One comment read, "Wow, full cuteness overloaded, sir. You are the coolest politician-loved your pookie side."

Another added, "The social media girl deserves a raise for getting the pookie to become a Swiftie."

Tharoor is known for his hilarious tweets and extensive English vocabulary. But on one occasion, even he had to switch to Hindi after a user used overly complicated, cobbled-together words. "Bhai aap kya kehna chahte ho? (Brother, what are you trying to say?)" he replied, leaving social media in splits.