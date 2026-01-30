Sunaina Roshan Recalls How Admitting To Alcohol Addiction "Changed Everything", Hrithik Roshan Reacts

Hrithik Roshan's sister, Sunaina Roshan, has always been open about her alcohol and food addiction, and the recovery that followed. In a recent video she shared, "The hardest thing I ever did was admit that I had a problem, but it changed everything. Addiction can take many forms-food, alcohol, even habits we don't realise we're clinging to."

She continued, "At one point, with alcoholism, and even sweets and junk food, it wasn't easy. But with the right mindset and support, and a lot of courage to talk about it, I could get myself out of it."

The caption read, "Admitting there's a problem is never easy, but it can be the beginning of real change. Addiction wears many faces, and none of them define who you are. Healing takes courage, support and the reminder that you are unbreakable. If this resonates, know that you're not alone."

Hrithik Roshan reacted, "Love you, didi."

Rakesh Roshan too wrote, "So true, you are an inspiration."

When Sunaina Roshan Spoke About Fighting With Hrithik Roshan During Her Time In Rehab

In an interview with News18 before, Sunaina Roshan said, "There was a time when only family members were allowed to call us, and that was the time when I really fought with my brother over the phone. After years, I yelled and screamed at him that I wanted to come back home. He was like, 'You are not coming back home. You have to finish this course and only then come back home.' It was very, very tough."

Sunaina Roshan said that Hrithik remained steadfast in his decision and told their family, "Let her be there; let her go through these tough times because only then will she come out of it."

During the interview, Sunaina Roshan also claimed Hrithik to be her biggest cheerleader. She said, "Hrithik is my biggest cheerleader. He is always happy, and he is one person I need validation from. Because even though he is younger than me, he is still my little brother, and I just look up to him in so many different ways."

Praising Hrithik for his discipline and dedication, she added, "The way he works out, the way he is so disciplined, consistent, hard-working. He has a knee problem, but he will go and dance and finish it off, no matter how much pain he is in. He has been very inspiring for me, too."

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in War 2 and has Krrish 4 in his lineup.

