Sunaina Roshan On Fighting With Hrithik Roshan During Her Time In Rehab: "I Yelled At Him That I Want To Come Back Home"

Hrithik Roshan shares a close bond with his sister Sunaina Roshan. The sibling duo is often spotted cheering for each other on social media.

Now, Sunaina has revealed that their relationship was not always this pleasant, as Hrithik was once forced to make some tough decisions to protect her. Sunaina recalled the time when she was staying at a rehabilitation centre for alcohol addiction.

In an interview with News18, Sunaina Roshan said, “There was a time when only family members were allowed to call us and that was the time when I really fought with my brother over the phone. After years, I yelled and screamed at him that I want to come back home. He was like, ‘You are not coming back home. You have to finish this course and only then, come back home.' It was very very tough.”

Sunaina Roshan said that Hrithik remained steadfast in his decision and told their family, "Let her be there, let her go through these tough times because only then will she come out of it."

During the interview, Sunaina Roshan also claimed Hrithik to be her biggest cheerleader.

She said, "Hrithik is my biggest cheerleader. He is always happy and he is one person I need validation from. Because even though he is younger to me, he is still my little brother and I just look up to him in so many different ways."

Praising Hrithik for his discipline and dedication, she added, “The way he works out, the way he is so disciplined, consistent, hard working. He has a knee problem but he will go and dance and finish it off, no matter how much pain he is in. He has been very inspiring for me too.”

On the professional front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Fighter, alongside Deepika Padukone. The actor now has Krrish 4 and War 2 in the lineup.