Hrithik Roshan's Shout Out To Sister Sunaina: 'Go Didi'

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan shares a warm bond with his sister Sunaina Roshan. A cursory glance at the siblings' social media timelines will prove this. Now, making his social media followers smile, Hrithik Roshan has shared a video on Instagram Stories that is dedicated to his sister. It is, in fact, a repost of Stories originally shared by Sunaina herself. It features Sunaina in the gym, pulling off a routine involving squats with weights. Sharing it, she wrote: “Making a comeback in squats, no support. Small achievements.” Cheering his sister on, Hrithik Roshan wrote: “Go didi,” with heart and punch emojis.

In January this year, Hrithik Roshan had also treated us to a lovely throwback image of the siblings. The throwback picture from their childhood has the two posing together. This is followed by an image of Sunaina wearing an orange and pink saree and smiling for the camera. In the caption, Hrithik wrote, "My gift to you this year, my dear didi, is going to be bonding time. Just you and me. Brother and sister. I love you and I miss you. Happy birthday didi" followed by red heart emojis.

On the same occasion, Sunaina and Hrithik's mother Pinkie Roshan also shared a throwback image and wrote: “My dearest Sunaina, What can I possibly wish for someone who we may have raised but has taught us so much. The challenges you have faced have seemed insurmountable but you've conquered every single one, proving through and through that the fighter within you is simply unbeatable. The resilience within your spirit is extraordinary and we learn from you, because you exhibit an immeasurable amount of empathy and strength.”

“Your big heart has enough love in it for the whole world and as a result, you face heartache and pain because no one can live up to the level of compassion you have. Everyone who meets you, adores you and every single day you make us proud in ways you cannot imagine. You are not just a fighter, but a survivor and an inspiration. When health issues arise, you never fall, you face the battle head on and win every time," the doting mother added.

