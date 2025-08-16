Uorfi Javed Supports Mrunal Thakur Over Viral Comment On Bipasha Basu: "We Evolve, We Change"

Over the last few days, Mrunal Thakur has received severe backlash over her comment on calling Bipasha Basu's muscles "manly". The Internet reacted strongly against Mrunal Thakur for pulling down another woman.

However, some Industry colleagues, such as Hina Khan and now Uorfi Javed, have defended Mrunal Thakur, calling it brave to be able to accept one's mistakes.

What's Happening

Sharing Mrunal Thakur's viral video of commenting on Bipasha Basu's "manly muscles", Uorfi Javed penned a caption stating that she has also said some things in the past that she is not proud of.

Uorfi wrote, "When we're young, we don't know anything better; we learn and grow each day. We all have said things in the past to which we don't agree anymore cause we evolve, we change, our morals also change, ideologies too. I've said some sh*t in past interviews too, which I'm not proud of."

Instagram/Uorfi Javed

Hina Khan's Statement On Mrunal Thakur's Comment

Yesterday, Hina Khan too took to her Instagram stories, as she praised Mrunal Thakur for her public apology and owning up to her mistake.

She said, "Wisdom is the fruit of the tree of knowledge, rooted in experiences. Evolution of our social skills, communication and depth of understanding only comes with TIME. We all make mistakes, especially when we are younger. I can very well relate to Mrunal, I too have made such silly mistakes in the past. Some of us go through great exposure without the skill to handle it. But with time, we evolve, we become kinder, we become compassionate.. We learn by lifting each other up.. Fixing each other's crown."

Instagram/Hina Khan

Mrunal Thakur's Viral Comment Bipasha Basu

In the video, Mrunal and her co-star Arjit were talking about fitness when the actress asked, "Would you rather marry someone more manly with muscles?"

When Arjit mentioned that he would like a partner with a toned physique, Mrunal Thakur responded, "Go marry Bipasha then. Listen, I am far better than Bipasha."

Her last statement has not been taken kindly, as the Internet has questioned her remark for pulling down another woman.

Bipasha Basu had reacted to the same earlier this week. She took to her Instagram story, in what seems like a sassy response to Mrunal Thakur's remark.

Her Instagram story read, "Strong women lift each other up. Get those muscles, beautiful ladies... we should be strong... muscles help you attain good physical and mental health forever! Bust the age-old thought process that women should not look strong or be physically strong!"

Instagram/Bipasha Basu

In A Nutshell

After Hina Khan, Uorfi Javed defended Mrunal Thakur over a viral remark on Bipasha Basu's "manly muscles". Uorfi elaborated that one evolves over time and that she has also said many things in the past that were wrong.