Mrunal Thakur Breaks Silence On Dating Rumours With Dhanush And Shreyas Iyer: "They Talk, We Laugh"

Mrunal Thakur has set the record straight, or rather, laughed it off. After weeks of buzzing speculation linking her to actor Dhanush and cricketer Shreyas Iyer, the actress finally responded, choosing humour over explanation.

Instead of issuing a statement or addressing the chatter directly, she posted a light-hearted video on Instagram that made her stance crystal clear without saying much at all.

In the short clip, Mrunal sits peacefully while her mother gives her a head massage, looking completely unfazed by the conversations happening online. Her caption read, "They talk, we laugh. P.S. Rumours are free PR and I love free stuff!"

Social Media Buzz Around Her Links To Shreyas Iyer

Speculation about Mrunal and Shreyas Iyer had been doing the rounds on social media for weeks, fuelled largely by unverified posts claiming the two were spending time together.

What started as chatter on Reddit soon travelled across platforms, prompting fans to dig for hints and connect dots.

Dhanush's Comment That Reignited Dating Rumours

Before the Shreyas Iyer rumours gained momentum, Mrunal was linked to Dhanush, thanks to a viral Instagram interaction. When she announced her upcoming film Do Deewane Sheher Mein, co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi, Dhanush dropped a simple compliment, "Looks and sounds good."

Mrunal replied with heart and sunflower emojis, and that brief exchange was enough for fans to send screenshots racing across X.

The rumours only intensified when the actors were seen sharing a warm hug at the Son of Sardaar 2 premiere earlier this year. So far, neither Mrunal nor her team has offered a formal clarification.

ALSO READ: Dhanush Fuels Fresh Dating Rumours With Mrunal Thakur Through His Reaction On Her Latest Post