Dhanush Fuels Fresh Dating Rumours With Mrunal Thakur Through His Reaction On Her Latest Post

The internet is once again buzzing with whispers about Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur, after a seemingly harmless Instagram exchange reignited speculation about their relationship.

What began as a warm moment during a film premiere in August has now evolved into a fresh round of social-media chatter, thanks to a single comment that fans wasted no time dissecting.

What's Happening

Mrunal Thakur recently announced her upcoming film, Do Deewane Sheher Mein, co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi. The actress shared a short teaser featuring the film's theme music composed by Anurag Saikia. While the post itself drew excitement from fans, it was Dhanush's remark beneath it that stole the spotlight.

"Looks and sounds good," wrote Dhanush, to which Mrunal responded with heart and sunflower emojis.

A screenshot of the exchange quickly went viral on social media. An X user excitedly posted, "Guys, Dhanush commented on Mrunal's Instagram post," accompanied by crying and heart emojis.

Another user shared the screenshot with love emojis, while one fan went as far as addressing the actors as "Thalaiva" and "Thalaivi" in the comments.

Guys Dhanush commented on Mrunal's instagram post 😭🥹❤️



Teaser of her next film🔥#Dhanush #TereIshkMein #MrunalThakur pic.twitter.com/VkubAiUpfr — Gowthama Buddhan ʰʸᵖᵉᵈ ᶠᵒʳ ⁱᵈˡⁱᵏᵃᵈᵃⁱ (@Gotam_buddha) November 23, 2025

Background

The duo had previously fuelled dating rumours when they were spotted sharing a warm hug at the Son of Sardaar 2 premiere earlier this year, prompting many to believe there was more to their camaraderie.

Interestingly, the conversation online didn't end with the supposed romance. Several fans pointed out that the background score in Do Deewane Sheher Mein's teaser sounded strikingly similar to the music from Dhanush and Shruti Haasan's 2012 hit film 3, composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dhanush is gearing up for the release of Tere Ishk Mein, directed by Aanand L Rai, where he stars opposite Kriti Sanon. The film hits cinemas on November 28.

Mrunal Thakur, last seen in Son of Sardaar 2, has a busy slate ahead with Do Deewane Sheher Mein, Dacoit: A Love Story, and several other projects lined up.

