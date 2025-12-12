Amid Dating Rumours With Dhanush, Mrunal Thakur Gushes Over His Performance In <i>Tere Ishk Mein</i>: "Forever A Fan"

Back in August, a clip of Dhanush attending the special screening of Son of Sardaar 2 - featuring Mrunal Thakur and Ajay Devgn in the lead - added fuel to their dating rumours. Recently, she was also linked to cricketer Shreyas Iyer, to which Mrunal offered a formal clarification. Amid the dating buzz, the actress has reacted to Dhanush's latest release, Tere Ishk Mein.

Mrunal Thakur gushed over Tere Ishk Mein in her Instagram Stories.

She wrote: "On a full-blown movie spree! @aanandlrai sir, congratulations! @dhanushkraja sir, forever a big fan of your craft." She also heaped praise on Prakash Raj, Kriti Sanon, Priyanshu Painyuli, and others.

"Congratulations, guys," she added.

"Sir, salute," she wrote for AR Rahman's incredible music in the film.

Dhanush also reshared the story.

Mrunal Thakur Dismisses Dating Rumours With Dhanush And Shreyas Iyer

Mrunal Thakur has set the record straight-or rather, laughed it off. After weeks of buzzing speculation linking her to actor Dhanush and cricketer Shreyas Iyer, the actress finally responded, choosing humour over explanation.

Instead of issuing a statement or addressing the chatter directly, she posted a light-hearted video on Instagram that made her stance crystal clear without saying much at all. In the short clip, Mrunal sits peacefully while her mother gives her a head massage, looking completely unfazed by the conversations happening online. Her caption read: "They talk, we laugh. P.S. Rumours are free PR, and I love free stuff!"

Mrunal Thakur was last seen in Son of Sardaar 2 with Ajay Devgn. She also has Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai with Varun Dhawan and the action-thriller Dacoit with Adivi Sesh in her lineup.

