Amid Dating Rumours With Dhanush, Mrunal Thakur Gushes Over His Performance In <i>Tere Ishk Mein</i>: "Forever A Fan"

Back in August, a clip of Dhanush attending the special screening of Son of Sardaar 2 - featuring Mrunal Thakur and Ajay Devgn in the lead - added fuel to their dating rumours. Recently, she was also linked to cricketer Shreyas Iyer, to which Mrunal offered a formal clarification. Amid the dating buzz, the actress has reacted to Dhanush's latest release, Tere Ishk Mein.
- Mrunal Thakur gushed over Tere Ishk Mein in her Instagram Stories.
- She wrote: "On a full-blown movie spree! @aanandlrai sir, congratulations! @dhanushkraja sir, forever a big fan of your craft." She also heaped praise on Prakash Raj, Kriti Sanon, Priyanshu Painyuli, and others.
- "Congratulations, guys," she added.
- "Sir, salute," she wrote for AR Rahman's incredible music in the film.
- Dhanush also reshared the story.
Mrunal Thakur Dismisses Dating Rumours With Dhanush And Shreyas Iyer
Mrunal Thakur has set the record straight-or rather, laughed it off. After weeks of buzzing speculation linking her to actor Dhanush and cricketer Shreyas Iyer, the actress finally responded, choosing humour over explanation.
Instead of issuing a statement or addressing the chatter directly, she posted a light-hearted video on Instagram that made her stance crystal clear without saying much at all. In the short clip, Mrunal sits peacefully while her mother gives her a head massage, looking completely unfazed by the conversations happening online. Her caption read: "They talk, we laugh. P.S. Rumours are free PR, and I love free stuff!"
Mrunal Thakur was last seen in Son of Sardaar 2 with Ajay Devgn. She also has Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai with Varun Dhawan and the action-thriller Dacoit with Adivi Sesh in her lineup.
