<i>Tere Ishk Mein</i> Box Office Collection Day 5: Dhanush-Kriti Sanon's Film "Emerges A Hit"

Dhanush and Kriti Sanon's Tere Ishk Mein continues to keep its momentum ahead of Ranveer Singh's big-ticket release Dhurandhar. After five days, the film's earnings stand at Rs 71 crore at the domestic box office.

Breaking Down The Numbers

On Tuesday, the film minted Rs 10.25 crore, taking the total to Rs 71 crore, as per Sacnilk.

On Saturday, the film saw an upward surge, minting Rs 17 crore.

On Sunday, the numbers saw a further surge, registering an impressive Rs 18.75 crore. The film minted Rs 16 crore on its opening day.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who predicted the film's double-digit opening to NDTV, has been tracking the numbers closely.

Declaring the film as an "emerging" hit, Taran Adarsh wrote, the film passed the crucial Monday test with flying colours.

"UNSTOPPABLE RUN CONTINUES - EMERGES A HIT... #TereIshkMein passes the all-important Monday test with a superb total... The film performed decently in urban markets but was super-strong in the Hindi heartland," wrote Adarsh on X.

"The discounted ticket pricing today [Tuesday] should ensure a sharp rise in footfalls and overall numbers... An impressive Week 1 total is a certainty," he added.

About Tere Ishk Mein

The film marks Dhanush's third collaboration with director Anand L. Rai after Raanjhanaa (2013) and Atrangi Re (2021). The trailer created a buzz on social media as a love story with a toxic lover leading the charge, a theme that has been in vogue in the Hindi film industry for a while.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, "The lead actors, Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, playing characters named Shankar (God) and Mukti (salvation), do all they can to convey intensity and passion, but the mess they are called upon to sort out is too bloated to be wished away by their earnest efforts or washed away by the waters of the Ganga.