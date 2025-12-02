<i>Tere Ishk Mein</i> Box Office Collection Day 4: First Monday Result Of Dhanush-Kriti Sanon Film

Dhanush and Kriti Sanon's new love story, Tere Ishk Mein, continues to hold strong at the domestic box office. On Monday, the film saw a dip but managed to score Rs 60 crore within the first four days of its release.

Breaking Down the Numbers

On Monday, the film minted Rs 8.25 crore, taking the total to Rs 60.25 crore, as per Sacnilk.

On Saturday, the film saw an upward surge, minting Rs 17 crore.

On Sunday, the numbers saw a further surge, registering an impressive Rs 18.75 crore. The film minted Rs 16 crore on its opening day.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who predicted the film's double-digit opening to NDTV, has been tracking the numbers closely.

Praising the film's weekend performance, Taran Adarsh wrote, "HALF-CENTURY... #TereIshkMein registers an impressive total in its opening weekend... The film has performed very well in urban centres, while mass circuits, too, have contributed majorly over the three days.

"With such a powerful start, half the battle is already won... The film now moves into the crucial weekday phase, and its Monday-Thursday trends will be watched closely.

"Going forward, #TereIshkMein will face a major challenger in #Dhurandhar, which arrives this Friday... Its Weekend 2 performance will, therefore, carry immense significance."

About Tere Ishk Mein

The film marks Dhanush's third collaboration with director Anand L. Rai after Raanjhanaa (2013) and Atrangi Re (2021). The trailer created a buzz on social media as a love story with a toxic lover leading the charge, a theme that has been in vogue in the Hindi film industry for a while.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, "The lead actors, Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, playing characters named Shankar (God) and Mukti (salvation), do all they can to convey intensity and passion, but the mess they are called upon to sort out is too bloated to be wished away by their earnest efforts or washed away by the waters of the Ganga.

Tere Ishk Mein is the sort of movie where negotiations between human beings occur strictly via declamatory ultimatums. This is 'an A.R. Rahman musical.' That's a small mercy. While the score works, little else in the film is music. Tere Ishk Mein is a love story that is an advertisement that love can do without."