<i>Tere Ishq Mein</i> Box Office Collection Day 3: Dhanush-Kriti Sanon Film Crosses Rs 50 Crore Mark

Dhanush and Kriti Sanon's latest film Tere Ishq Mein has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark at the domestic box office within three days. The film cemented its position at the box office with consistent double-digit numbers over the weekend.

Tere Ishq Mein, released on November 28, earned Rs 16 crore on its opening day, according to Sacnilk. The Hindi version contributed Rs 15.25 crore, and the Tamil version added Rs 75 lakh to the total.

On Saturday, the film saw an upward surge, minting Rs 17 crore.

On Sunday, the numbers saw a further surge, registering an impressive Rs 18.75 crore. After three days, the total stands at Rs 51.75 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who predicted the film's double-digit opening, has been tracking the numbers closely.

In his last post, he wrote, "#TereIshqMein records another solid day, with business growing 10.03% on Saturday... The film should finish its opening weekend at approx ₹50 cr [+/-], reflecting a fantastic trend."

#TereIshkMein records another solid day, with business growing 10.03% on Saturday… The film should finish its opening weekend at approx ₹ 50 cr [+/-], reflecting a fantastic trend.#TereIshkMein [Week 1] Fri 15.06 cr, Sat 16.57 cr. Total: ₹ 31.63 cr.#Hindi version | #India… pic.twitter.com/BwbcZubSVR — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 30, 2025

About Tere Ishq Mein

The film marks Dhanush's third collaboration with director Anand L. Rai after Raanjhanaa (2013) and Atrangi Re (2021). The trailer created a buzz on social media as a love story with a toxic lover leading the charge, a theme that has been in vogue in the Hindi film industry for a while.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, "The lead actors, Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, playing characters named Shankar (God) and Mukti (salvation), do all they can to convey intensity and passion, but the mess they are called upon to sort out is too bloated to be wished away by their earnest efforts or washed away by the waters of the Ganga.

Tere Ishq Mein is the sort of movie where negotiations between human beings occur strictly via declamatory ultimatums. This is 'an A.R. Rahman musical.' That's a small mercy. While the score works, little else in the film is music. Tere Ishq Mein is a love story that is an advertisement that love can do without."