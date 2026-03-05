At Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's Hyderabad Reception, Kriti Sanon Adds <i>Cocktail 2</i> Glam

Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda hosted a grand wedding reception in Hyderabad on Wednesday. The celebration was attended by Rashmika's Cocktail 2 co-star Kriti Sanon, alongside the film's director, Homi Adajania. Kriti shared glimpses from the event on her Instagram Stories.

In one picture, Kriti Sanon was seen posing with Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda. Originally shared by Homi, the caption on the image read, "Congrats, guys. Kriti Sanon, can you stay out of this?" To this, Kriti replied, “Hahahahaha… Never… Love them!"

The actress shared another picture with Rashmika Mandanna, featuring them side-hugging. The side note read, "Shiny happy people." Kriti Sanon also re-shared a picture with Rashmika and Homi. He wrote in the caption: "Only love and happiness for you loons."

Karan Johar also added charm to the celebrations.

The team wrapped up the film's shoot earlier this year. Sharing a picture from the wrap party, director Homi Adajania wrote, "Cocktail 2 shoot wrapped. I may be biased, but this one feels a tad special. Big love to my fab crew & cast for tolerating the absurdity that I am. Love you guys."

In an interview with ANI, Rashmika shared how much she enjoyed shooting the film with Kriti and Shahid. The actress said, "I love Kriti and Shahid. I feel like we're the best gang together. Homi sir (Homi Adajania), whom we're working with, is also a joy to collaborate with. It's such a pleasure to work with all of them."

She added, "Every time I'm in a scene with Kriti or Shahid, I'm just enjoying myself. So, I really hope that when this film releases, you'll feel the same enjoyment and also enjoy it."

Cocktail 2 is the spiritual sequel to the 2012 film Cocktail. The movie featured Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty in lead roles. The story centres on three individuals – Gautam, Veronica and Meera – who end up living together in a London apartment. The trio forms a deep bond, but complications arise when Gautam falls in love with Meera despite sharing a casual relationship with Veronica.