Ranveer Singh's <i>Dhurandhar</i> Becomes Bollywood's Longest Film In 17 Years Since <i>Jodhaa Akbar</i>

Anticipation surrounding Dhurandhar has intensified, not only because it marks Ranveer Singh's return to cinemas after two years but also due to a rare milestone. Yes, the film stands as the longest Bollywood release in the past 17 years.

With a runtime of 214 minutes (3 hours 34 minutes), Aditya Dhar's action drama surpasses all major Hindi films since Ashutosh Gowariker's Jodhaa Akbar (3 hours 33 minutes), which released in 2008.

CBFC Clearance And Significant Modifications

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) recently approved Dhurandhar, granting it an 'A' certificate, the first in Ranveer Singh's career.

The board also revealed that several adjustments were made before certification, though the running length remained unaffected. As stated by the CBFC, "Several modifications and excisions (cuts and replacements) were carried out by the applicant (producer) to comply with the law in force and the CBFC's requirements." These changes were implemented through selective removals, replacements and insertions within the existing structure of the film.

To meet regulatory standards, the makers replaced certain opening visuals deemed excessively violent and removed a few intense shots in the second half for similar reasons. Additionally, a character's name was altered, a cuss word was muted and anti-drug disclaimers were included in scenes depicting addictive substances.

Legal Challenge And CBFC's Final Stand

The film's release journey also encountered a legal obstacle after the parents of late Major Mohit Sharma approached the Delhi High Court, seeking a stay. They expressed concerns that the story resembled their son's life without the necessary permissions from the family or the Indian Army. Director Aditya Dhar rejected the claims on X, clarifying that the film was fictional and noting that they would have requested permission had it been based on a real individual.

Following a detailed reassessment, the CBFC reaffirmed its stance, certifying the film as "a work of fiction" and clarifying that it bore "no direct or indirect resemblance" to Major Sharma's life. The board further ruled that Dhurandhar did not need additional review by the Army, effectively removing the final roadblock before its scheduled December 5 release.

Dhurandhar stars Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi alongside Ranveer Singh.

