Major Mohit Sharma's Brother Madhur Details Family's Decision To Seek Court Stay On <i>Dhurandhar's</i> Release: "We Had No Other Way To Get Closure"

Aditya Dhar's upcoming film Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, is facing intense scrutiny after the parents of late Major Mohit Sharma approached the Delhi High Court seeking a stay on its release.

The family believes the film may have been inspired by the life and covert missions of the officer without their consent. Major Sharma, who was martyred in 2009 and posthumously honoured with the Ashok Chakra, remains a towering figure for generations of Army aspirants.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV's Shiv Aroor, Major Sharma's elder brother, Madhur Sharma, detailed why the family turned to the courts and how the situation has emotionally affected them.

Why The Family Went To Court

Madhur began by acknowledging the complexity behind their decision.

He said, "I think it's a pretty straightforward question of why we decided to go to the court, but it's not gonna be a straightforward answer, because things have been happening for the past three to four months."

He explained that when the film was announced, the family was excited. But soon, messages began pouring in.

Madhur said, "When a movie of this scale and plot gets announced and things start to happen, there's a lot of noise and buzz. We were also excited about the movie, and a few months back, we started to get a lot of messages from friends across the country, including friends from the forces, who were asking whether this was something based on Mohit's life."

Initially, the family had no reason to believe the film had anything to do with Major Sharma.

Madhur said, "We communicated with them that we had no clue and we didn't think it's based on Mohit's life, although a lot of information about what Mohit was awarded the Ashok Chakra for, what he's famous for, what he's idolised for across the country, is known. So we didn't have any reason to say yes or no. When the questions started to come in, we had no source of information to corroborate or refute them."

But the questions grew, and social media began to amplify the speculation.

He said, "As time progressed, these harmless questions from family and friends became social media posts watched and shared by millions. People on radio, podcasts, Instagram and YouTube started correlating the looks from the movie with the way Mohit conducted his operations, especially the covert operations he's famous for, and drawing parallels."

More comparisons began surfacing. Madhur added, "Very famous podcasts and some people who work in pillars of media came on YouTube and Facebook drawing exact comparisons, frame by frame, between what was shown in the trailer and what relates to Mohit's story. They claimed the story narrated by them was picked up by the movie and the producers."

With such widespread speculation, the family felt compelled to seek clarity. Madhur said, "We had no other way to get closure, because as family and parents of a son like Mohit, what you need to know is whether someone has taken the courage to carry the legacy forward. If so, it's a proud moment and we would give all our support. If it does not relate to what Mohit is known for and revered for, then we should have clarity. As parents, they should know whether this relates to their son or not."

Lingering Confusion After The Unfinished Film Iftikhar

Another layer of uncertainty came from the long-delayed film Iftikhar.

Madhur said, "If you look at earlier announcements, there was something around by the name of Iftikhar in 2021, which didn't manage to materialise. There was confusion about whether that would still happen or not, and whether this is it, or whether something else is going to happen. With a lot of hype, we wondered whether someone was still available to pick up that topic."

Aditya Dhar's Public Denial And Lack Of Direct Conversation

Shiv Aroor pointed out that Madhur's tweet prompted director Aditya Dhar to publicly deny any connection between Dhurandhar and Major Sharma's life.

But what happened after? Madhur responded, "None of the family members-my parents or myself-have been directly approached by the movie makers. I do consider the personal response that came from a production house official communication in the tweet, but apart from that, we haven't received any official communication or confirmation saying this is or isn't related to Mohit's life."

He added that by the time the clarification came, the legal process was already in motion.

He said, "Between my asking the question and him responding, there was a gap of about one and a half to two days, and we were working on both recourses in parallel. We wanted to make sure we weren't leaving these questions unanswered. The petition was already filed by the time the answer came."

The Court's Directions And What Comes Next

The Delhi High Court refused to halt the release but acknowledged the family's concerns. It directed the CBFC and filmmakers to engage with the family and Armed Forces experts before certification.

Madhur explained, "The legal recourse and the directions from the Honourable Court are being understood and carried forward by the legal team. From what I understand, there have been certain observations and questions the Court has asked. The CBFC has been asked to take steps to ensure questions raised in the petition, along with views from Armed Forces experts and the family, are answered."

He added, "They asked for the pre-screening and to make sure that questions raised are answered in conjunction with views from experts and the family. This upholds the confusion and the question we were asking-whether this is based on Mohit's life or not. This will happen once the producers, the parents and the experts sit together to have a look and get closure."

The Emotional Impact On The Family

When asked about how their parents were coping, Madhur opened up about the emotional weight of the situation.

He said, "A lot of parents who have had sons martyred and killed in action dream of seeing them in real life because they can't see them in real life. It's a legacy every sibling, son and daughter carries and would like to see happen."

Madhur added, "My parents have been living with this dream that at some point they will be able to see someone depicting Mohit on screen. I can't even express how they would feel when they see that. It would be a very emotional moment. I can't imagine the feeling and rush they will have."

The dream extends beyond the immediate family. He said, "It's a collective dream of everyone who has been touched somewhere by Mohit to see him once again, even if it's not real but reel, so that his legacy keeps going from generation to generation."

Madhur also reflected on the importance of preserving history and said, "As time progresses, the ancient history will become medieval history. The medieval history will become modern history. And modern history will talk about the people who upheld India's independence by laying down their lives. Our kids and generations must be taught what it really means. Movies and books make a lot of sense and purpose in carrying this legacy forward."

Major Mohit Sharma's valour, leadership and sacrifice continue to inspire thousands across the country.

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar is all set to hit the big screens on December 5, 2025.

