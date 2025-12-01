Dhurandhar Advance Booking: Ticket Prices Soar To Rs 2,000 For Ranveer Singh Film

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar is gearing up for its big release on December 5. Even before it hits theatres, the film is already making news for its advance booking numbers and ticket prices. Mumbai's INOX Maison, BKC, is currently offering the costliest ticket, priced at over ₹2,000. Yes, you read that right.

According to Sacnilk, the Aditya Dhar directorial has sold 9,110 tickets so far in the domestic market. Of these, 8,566 tickets are for 2D shows, while 544 have been booked for IMAX 2D screenings. These bookings are spread across 2,251 shows nationwide.

With this, the Dhurandhar has earned ₹45,16,679 (₹45.17 lakh) from advance ticket sales. When blocked seats are factored in, the number goes up to ₹1.98 crore.

Coming back to the ticket prices, the costliest one is listed at Maison INOX, Jio World Plaza, BKC, Mumbai. As per a DNA India report, the ticket is priced at ₹2,020, which includes a ₹70 platform convenience fee. This ticket admits only one person and does not come with any food and beverage inclusions or discounts.

Dhurandhar has been certified A and has a runtime of 3 hours and 30 minutes – making it the longest film of Ranveer Singh's career. The genre-blending action thriller follows a mysterious “traveller” who dives into Karachi's criminal underworld, rises through the ranks with sharp precision and ultimately dismantles the dangerous ISI–underworld nexus from within.

With Ranveer Singh leading the pack, Dhurandhar features Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun in important roles. The project has been jointly bankrolled by Aditya Dhar, Lokesh Dhar and Jyoti Deshpande under the banners of Jio Studios and B62 Studios.

A few days ago, the makers released the trailer of Dhurandhar. The four-minute video gives a clear idea of the story, which revolves around cross-border intelligence work and the Indian officers who risk everything to fight terrorist activities linked to Pakistan. Click here to read all about it.