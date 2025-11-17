<i>Dhurandhar</i> Expected To Be 3-Hour Long, Ranveer Singh's Lengthiest Film: Report

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar is expected to be a three-hour-long film, marking the actor's lengthiest project to date. According to a Bollywood Hungama report, the final duration will be confirmed in the next 10 days.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Dhurandhar has a vast and expansive storyline. The focus is on Ranveer Singh's character and what he goes through, while other actors also play crucial parts. Director Aditya Dhar is clear that he doesn't want to rush through the narrative but, at the same time, wants to ensure that every scene engages and excites the audience.”

The source further added, “At present, the final runtime of Dhurandhar is more than three hours — around three hours and five minutes. The final duration, to be locked by Aditya Dhar, Jio Studios, and B62 Studios, will be confirmed in the next 10 days.” It remains to be seen whether the length will be shortened or remain as it currently stands.

A Look at Ranveer Singh's Long Films

Ranveer Singh's longest film to date is Dil Dhadakne Do (2015), which ran for two hours and 51 minutes. This was followed by Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023), which had a runtime of two hours and 48 minutes in cinemas. Then came 83 (2021) and Padmaavat (2018), both clocking in at two hours and 43 minutes.

His shortest film is Kill Dil (2014), which had a runtime of just one hour and 57 minutes.

About Dhurandhar

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is said to be inspired by real-life incidents. The film marks a collaboration between Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar and is set against the backdrop of cross-border intelligence operations.

Joining Ranveer in the film are Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal.

The film's trailer was scheduled to release on November 15 but was deferred following the Delhi Red Fort blast on November 10.

Dhurandhar is slated to release in theatres on December 5.