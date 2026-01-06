<i>Dhurandhar</i> Box Office Collection Day 32: Ranveer Singh Film Earns Rs 5.40 Crore, Miles Ahead Of <i>Ikkis</i>

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar registered single-digit earnings on fifth Monday. The film, which set an unprecedented record by minting double digits on 30 out of 31 days, saw a sharp fall in box office earnings for the first time.

Breaking Down the Numbers

As per Jio Studios' numbers, Dhurandhar minted Rs 5.40 crore on day 32 (its fifth Monday), taking the domestic total to Rs 825.70 crore.

Dhurandhar is still racing ahead of Dharmendra and Agastya Nanda's Ikkis, which minted just Rs 1.13 crore on its first Monday. Originally scheduled for December 25, Ikkis was pushed back to a January 1 release.

According to Jio Studios figures, Dhurandhar collected Rs 218 crore in week one, Rs 261.5 crore in week two, Rs 189.3 crore in week three, and Rs 115.70 crore in week four.

Taran Adarsh on Dhurandhar Updates

"#Dhurandhar closes in on the lifetime business of #Pushpa2 #Hindi as it steps into the weekdays," Taran Adarsh wrote in his post.

"The long holiday period from #Christmas to #NewYear has ended and, expectedly, the overall business is likely to slow down on weekdays, especially," Taran Adarsh added.

Predicting the impending scenario, Taran Adarsh said, "The film faces fresh competition from #TheRajaSaab, starring #Prabhas, this Friday [9 Jan 2026]. It will be interesting to see how strongly #Dhurandhar holds its ground over the weekend."

#Dhurandhar closes in on the *lifetime business* of #Pushpa2 #Hindi as it steps into the weekdays.



The long holiday period, from #Christmas to #NewYear, has ended and, expectedly, the overall business is likely to slow down on weekdays, especially.



The film faces fresh… pic.twitter.com/Z7WqmYIxYI — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 6, 2026

About Dhurandhar

The trailer released on November 18. Based on true events, Ranveer Singh takes on four of Pakistan's deadliest terrorists. Speculation over the characters' identities created buzz on social media, but the makers haven't confirmed them yet. Ranveer Singh's character—thought to be inspired by Major Mohit Sharma—is a work of fiction, as confirmed by the Censor Board. Dhurandhar also dives deep into the socio-political dynamics of different ethnic groups in Pakistan.

Dhurandhar marks the comeback of Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar, who scripted a new language of robust nationalism with his debut feature.