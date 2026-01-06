When Simi Garewal Spoke About Mansoor Ali Khan Breaking Up With Her After Meeting Sharmila Tagore

Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan faced a lot of challenges, from receiving death threats to being called out for their interfaith marriage. However, they got married in 1968. But before finding love with Sharmila Tagore, the cricketer was dating actor Simi Garewal. An old snippet has resurfaced where the latter had spoken about her relationship with the former caption of the Indian cricket team.

When Simi Garewal Spoke About Her Relationship With Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi

Interestingly, years after Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Sharmila Tagore's marriage, they appeared on Simi Garewal's chat show titled Rendezvous With Simi Garewal.

Though not much spotlight was put on Simi Garewal's relationship with Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, the actress turned chat-show host did confirm dating him.

She had mentioned on her website, "The Pataudis and I go back a long way. Mansoor and I dated each other when he was India's Captain. He was always easygoing and would come to my shoots - much to the delight of the film unit! Sharmila Tagore and I were social friends and colleagues. And then of course they met - and you know the rest! I found Mansoor hadn't changed at all! He had grown into a wise, rational person. Very honest and still retaining that Sharmila Tagore charm."

When Mansoor Ali Khan Broke Up With Simi Garewal

According to several reports, Mansoor Ali Khan had reportedly visited Simi Garewal to let her know that he had met someone-Sharmila Tagore. After they broke up, Simi Garewal was graceful about the situation.

She even went to the elevator to see him off.

About Sharmila Tagore And Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi

Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi married Sharmila Tagore in 1968, and the couple welcomed their son, actor Saif Ali Khan, in 1970. Their daughter Saba Pataudi was born in 1976, while actress-author Soha Ali Khan arrived in 1978. Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi died in 2011 at the age of 70, after battling a lung infection.

