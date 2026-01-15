When Sharmila Tagore Wanted To Wear A Bikini In 1960s: "She Knew She Had A Fabulous Figure"

Filmmaker Shakti Samanta is remembered for several timeless Hindi films, including An Evening in Paris, Aradhana and Amar Prem.

Among his most celebrated collaborations was his work with Sharmila Tagore, a pairing that continues to hold a special place in Hindi cinema history.

In a recent interview with Radio Nasha Official, Shakti Samanta's son Ashim Samanta revisited memories from the shooting of An Evening in Paris, which starred Tagore opposite Shammi Kapoor.

The film remains an eternal favourite and is especially remembered for the popular song Aasman Se Aaya Farishta.

One of the most talked-about moments from the film has been Sharmila Tagore's swimsuit appearance, widely considered a bold move at the time.

Addressing whether the actor was hesitant about wearing it, Ashim Samanta said, "In fact, she wanted to wear a bikini. It was my dad who suggested a one-piece. But she was absolutely cool. She was a modern girl and knew that she had a fabulous figure."

Ashim also shared an anecdote involving Shammi Kapoor's dramatic entry sequence. According to him, the actor himself suggested arriving in a helicopter.

"The suggestion to come in a helicopter was Shammi uncle's. He told my father, 'What if I come swinging from a helicopter? How will that look?' My father replied, 'It will look amazing!'" Ashim recalled.

However, the idea soon became a source of anxiety for the actor.

Ashim added, "Later, Shammi uncle told me, 'I actually told Shakti that I could come in a helicopter, but then I thought, why did I even say this? I have a problem with heights, I get vertigo. But then I thought where would Shakti find a helicopter in Beirut?' So, he went to sleep."

To Shammi Kapoor's surprise, the plan moved ahead.

"The next day, my father woke him up and told him that a helicopter had been arranged," Ashim said.

Recalling the actor's reaction, he added, "Shammi uncle told me, 'Hearing this, I freaked out. But I am Shammi Kapoor. I'm not a man who succumbs to fear!"

How Shammi Kapoor Dealt With His Fear

Ashim further narrated how Shammi Kapoor decided to deal with his fear before the shoot. "So, he went to the hotel bar. It was closed. He approached the manager and said, 'Open the bar.' The manager, surprised, asked, 'At 10 in the morning?'

He said, 'Yes.' The bar was opened, and he had two pegs of brandy. Then he said, 'Where is the helicopter? Let's go, Shakti!'"

Earlier, Shakti Samanta himself had spoken fondly of Sharmila Tagore on an episode of Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai. Speaking about recognising her talent early, he had said, "She was very talented, but stubborn, and would fight a lot."

Recalling the shoot of Aasman Se Aaya Farishta, the filmmaker had also shared details about the swimsuit scene. "We were shooting that song in which she had to swim. She said she would wear a two-piece (bikini). I said, 'If you wear that, the film won't get a censor certificate!' She said, 'Otherwise I won't do it.' I said, 'Please do it!' Then, in anger, she said, 'Okay, get it done.' So, I got the new costume, and then she did the shot. After watching the film, she told me, 'This looks good only.'"

