Soha Ali Khan On Sharmila Tagore Converting To Islam Before Marrying Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi: "Her Name Is Ayesha"

Soha Ali Khan recently spoke about how her mother, legendary actress Sharmila Tagore, has always "lived life on her own terms". The Rang De Basanti actress also revealed that Sharmila Tagore had converted to Islam before marrying Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and shared what her original name was.

In conversation with Hauterrfly, Soha Ali Khan shared that her parents, Sharmila Tagore and cricketer Tiger Pataudi, "never had any hurdles" in their marriage.

Soha also revealed that her mother converted to Islam before marrying Pataudi.

Soha Ali Khan said, "She converted, and her name is Ayesha. It used to be confusing, because sometimes she would sign 'Ayesha' and sometimes she would write 'Sharmila'. But because she has always been Sharmila Tagore throughout her professional career, people still know her as Sharmila Tagore. But she is also Ayesha."

Previously on Simi Garewal's talk show, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi had also mentioned that he had suggested the name Ayesha.

Sharmila Tagore had confessed on the show, "It wasn't easy, nor was it very difficult. It had to be faced and understood. You couldn't be very flippant about it. Before that, I wasn't terribly religious. Now, I think I know more about Hinduism and Islam."

When Sharmila Tagore Spoke About Society Being Intolerant Towards Her Marriage

Sharmila Tagore once revealed to Barkha Dutt on Mojo Story that, although their families accepted the marriage, people were judgmental.

Sharmila Tagore said, "In Kolkata, when I was getting married, my parents were receiving telegrams saying that bullets shall speak. And Tiger's family was also... they were getting a little worried."

Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi married on December 27, 1968. Their interfaith marriage was much talked about at a time when society was coming to terms with such unions. Soha Ali Khan recently revealed that Sharmila Tagore converted to Islam and her name is Ayesha. The actress added that professionally she is known everywhere as Sharmila Tagore, but she is also Ayesha.

