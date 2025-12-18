Chinmayi Sripada Slams Nidhhi Agerwal Mobbing At Hyderabad Mall: 'Men Worse Than Hyenas'

Chinmayi Sripada reacted to the Nidhhi Agerwal mobbing incident at Hyderabad's Lulu Mall. Taking to X, she wrote a strong note condemning the incident.



Chinmayi Sripada's Tweet

Chinmayi Sripada shared a video of Nidhhi Agerwal getting mobbed and manhandled after attending The Raja Saab song launch event and wrote, "Pack of men behaving worse than hyenas. Actually, why insult hyenas? Put 'likeminded' men together in a mob, they will harass a woman like this. Why doesn't some God take them all away and put them on a different planet?" Take a look at her tweet here:

Pack of men behaving worse than hyenas.

Actually why insult hyenas. Put ‘likeminded' men together in a mob, they will harass a woman like this.



Why doesnt some God take them all away and put them in a different planet? https://t.co/VatadcI7oQ — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) December 17, 2025

What happened At Hyderabad's Lulu Mall

On Wednesday, the makers launched the song Sahana Sahana from Prabhas-starrer The Raja Saab at a promotional event held in Hyderabad. The event turned chaotic when actress Nidhhi Agerwal, who plays the female lead, was mobbed while leaving the venue.

The incident took place at Lulu Mall, where a large crowd had gathered. As Nidhhi attempted to exit the premises, fans broke past security barriers in an attempt to get close to her and take selfies.

Videos from the scene show the actress visibly uncomfortable as she tries to move through the crowd. In one widely shared video, she is seen holding onto her dupatta while security staff struggle to control the situation and escort her to her car safely.

About The Raja Saab

Prabhas is set to make his first full-fledged entry into the horror genre with The Raja Saab, directed by Maruthi. The trailer offers a glimpse of the actor in a trance-like state and confronting a terrifying supernatural presence.

The film also features Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, and Riddhi Kumar in key roles. Officially announced in January 2024, the project began filming in October 2022.



After multiple delays, The Raja Saab is now scheduled to hit theatres on January 9, 2026, coinciding with the Sankranthi festival.



Also Read: On Camera, Nidhhi Agerwal Mobbed At The Raja Saab Song Event At Lulu Mall In Hyderabad