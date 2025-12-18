Meet Sakshi Khanna, <i>Dhurandhar</i> Star Akshaye Khanna's Lesser-Known Half-Brother

Akshaye Khanna is being showered with praise for his remarkable performance in Dhurandhar. The film, headlined by Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, released on December 5.

With Akshaye Khanna back in the limelight, fans are increasingly eager to learn more about the famously reclusive actor, who avoids PR-driven interviews and has no social media presence.

Akshaye Khanna, the son of veteran actor Vinod Khanna and his first wife Gitanjali, has an older brother Rahul Khanna, also an actor and model. But not much is known about Sakshi Khanna, Akshaye's half-brother.

Sakshi Khanna was born to Vinod Khanna and his second wife, Kavita Daftary. Sakshi Khanna also has a younger sister named Shraddha Khanna.

Who Is Sakshi Khanna

Sakshi Khanna was born on May 12, 1991. Since he comes from a well-known film background, the youngest member of the Khanna family was naturally drawn to the cinema world.

He worked as an assistant director on some major movies, including Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bajirao Mastani and Milan Luthria's Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai Dobaara.

As per a report by The Indian Express, Sakshi Khanna was expected to foray into Bollywood with a Milan Luthria-directed project. At the time, the director praised Sakshi Khanna for being “immensely talented”.

“The role is complex. So there is a lot of homework that he requires to do over the next few months," Milan Luthria had said. The untitled film, however, never materialised.

According to a 2015 report, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali was also supposed to launch Sakshi Khanna in Bollywood. That film too didn't see the light of day.

Unlike Akshaye Khanna, Sakshi Khanna is active on social media. He has 14,500 followers on Instagram.

He keeps posting photos from his modelling assignments, especially for Khanijo.

Sakshi Khanna is also a scuba-diving enthusiast.

Back in 2017, he also endorsed Akshaye Khanna's film Mom.

A spitting image of his father, Sakshi Khanna once posted a throwback picture with Vinod Khanna on Instagram on what was the veteran actor's first birthday after his death in 2017.

Sakshi Khanna has yet to react to Akshaye Khanna's Dhurandhar on social media.

Also Read | Mukesh Chhabra Reveals How Akshaye Khanna Was Cast in Dhurandhar: 'We Jotted Down Lots Of Names And Zeroed In On Him'