Mukesh Chhabra Reveals How Akshaye Khanna Was Cast in <i>Dhurandhar</i>: 'We Jotted Down Lots Of Names And Zeroed In On Him'

Aditya Dhar's action-packed entertainer Dhurandhar has sparked intense online chatter, with much of the spotlight firmly fixed on Akshaye Khanna's performance as crime kingpin Rehman Dakait.

From viral reels celebrating his dance on FA9LA to timelines buzzing with praise for his screen presence, the actor's performance has struck a chord across platforms. Casting director Mukesh Chhabra, in an exclusive conversation with SCREEN, shared insights into how Akshaye Khanna came on board.

'The Social Media Belongs To Akshaye Khanna'

Speaking about the overwhelming response to the actor's performance, Mukesh Chhabra did not hold back in his admiration. Praising Akshaye Khanna's impact, he said, "He is baap! Now he has literally taken over the internet. The social media belongs to Akshaye Khanna since the time the film has released. Wherever you go, be it Facebook, Instagram, X, all you see is him on your timeline. People are only talking about his entry and the way he has performed overall."

Chhabra also highlighted how grounded the actor remains despite the frenzy. "And he had no idea it would become so big, because he is just too focused as a guy on his work," he added.

Recounting the casting process, Chhabra revealed that several names were discussed before they finally zeroed in on Akshaye Khanna. What followed, however, was a moment of quiet certainty. "We jotted down lots of names for his role and then we went about shortlisting, where we zeroed in on his name. Then he came for the narration, and he came alone, that was the beautiful part."

After the narration concluded, the actor's response was instant and heartfelt. "And after it ended, he looked at me and I looked at him and he said, 'Loved it, maza aa gaya yaar' (I loved it, I really enjoyed it, man)," Chhabra recalled.

'A Man Of His Word'

What impressed Chhabra even more was Akshaye Khanna's integrity and decisiveness. Sharing a small but telling detail, he said, "Aaj main padh leta hoon raat mein jaakar phir" (I'll read it tonight and get back to you). And he is not one of those guys who says 'aaj padh leta hoon' (I'll read it today) and then ghosts you."

Calling this quality rare, Chhabra added, "He is a man of his word. That's the best part about him, that he takes every single decision on his own."

Coming back to the film, it has shattered several box office records and remains strong. Aditya Dhar's directorial features Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna alongside Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, and Rakesh Bedi in prominent roles.

