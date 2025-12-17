"Big Fan Of Akshaye Khanna And Ranveer Singh, Want To See <i>Dhurandhar</i>": Rapper Flipperachi On Film Ban In Middle East

The FA9LA song from Dhurandhar has taken social media by storm, turning its creators into viral sensations. In an exclusive interview with NDTV's Aditya Raj Kaul, FA9LA song fame Flipperachi - Hussam Aseem - along with DJ Outlaw, opened up about the film, the song's unexpected popularity, and their hopes for Dhurandhar to reach audiences beyond India.

During the conversation, Aditya Raj Kaul asked whether they would like Dhurandhar to be released in the Middle East as well, even if it meant adhering to local laws and restrictions.

For the unversed, the Ranveer Singh-led spy thriller has not been released in several Gulf countries due to content objections.

Responding to the question, Flipperachi expressed his keen interest in watching the film and said he genuinely hopes it releases in the region. He shared that he finds Dhurandhar intriguing and is especially excited because of its stellar cast.

"Well, I would really like to watch the movie, to be honest. It's an interesting film, and I'd like to see it because I'm a big fan of Akshaye Khanna. We know that he is a very seasoned actor and a celebrity. Back in the day, we used to watch many of the films he did," Flipperachi said.

Highlighting Akshaye Khanna's enduring screen presence, the rapper added that seeing the actor return in a powerful role would be special for longtime fans.

"It would be nice to see a comeback for him. It would also be great to see Ranveer Singh. These actors have such strong acting and artistic skills that they make you want to watch them and see how they perform. The film is very interesting, and I really want to see it," he added.

FA9LA, also known as Faasla, is a viral Bahraini hip-hop track that blends Indian tabla percussion with Arabic influences and hip-hop beats. The song is produced by DJ Outlaw and features rapper Flipperachi.

Released nearly a year before its film association, FA9LA first gained popularity on TikTok, where its infectious groove struck a chord with users. The track later witnessed a massive surge in popularity after being featured during Akshaye Khanna's brief dance sequence in Dhurandhar.

ALSO READ: How Akshaye Khanna's Rehman Dakait Became The (Unintended) Hero Of Dhurandhar