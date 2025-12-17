How <i>Dhurandhar</i> Remixes Retro Songs To Push Its Most Important Moments

Dhurandhar is not a film that eases you in. From its opening moments, the 2025 action thriller makes it clear that it is operating on a different frequency altogether.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film brings together a volatile mix of nationalism, organised crime and a love story, all unfolding in a world where loyalty is fragile and violence is currency.

Ranveer Singh leads the narrative as Hamza Ali Mazari, while Akshaye Khanna's Rehman Daikat stands tall as a quietly terrifying antagonist. With Sanjay Dutt entering the frame as the unpredictable SP Aslam, Dhurandhar builds a morally grey universe where every character carries history, intent and consequence.

More than just an action spectacle, the film leans heavily on music, using them to shape its storytelling in ways mainstream Bollywood rarely attempts.

In Dhurandhar, the songs do not politely wait for a romantic montage or a quiet emotional beat.

They arrive sometimes during a chase, sometimes amid gunfire, sometimes to announce the arrival of a character you are meant to fear. Songs are one of the reasons why audiences are glued to the entire 3 hours 34 mins of the movie.

In the time when Bollywood often revives retro songs for surface-level nostalgia (which ends up pissing off the audience), Dhurandhar takes a different route. It gives each song its own narrative space, purpose and personality, turning familiar melodies into storytelling weapons.

Director Aditya Dhar's film treats music as a parallel script. Every retro track is carefully positioned, not just to trigger memory, but to deepen character arcs and heighten tension. The result is a soundtrack that feels inseparable from the film's rhythm, where songs move the story forward rather than pausing it.

Let's break it down.

Na Toh Karvan Ki Talaash Hai

The most striking example of this approach is Na Toh Karvan Ki Talaash Hai, the iconic qawwali by Roshan from Barsaat Ki Raat. In Dhurandhar, it is reborn as Ishq Jalakar - Karvaan, and it does far more than establish mood. The song sets the philosophical backbone of the film. It introduces our lead, Hamza Ali Mazari.

The reworked version blends traditional qawwali vocals with EDM, metal and electronic textures.

Ramba Ho

Ramba Ho, originally a cheerful, almost playful song, is used in an action pack sequence in the movie (the first one).

The contrast is deliberate. What was once light-hearted now underscores cruelty and calculated violence.

Its rhythm turns the fight scene into choreography, making the audience uncomfortable precisely because the tune feels familiar.

Monica Oh My Darling, Turning A Chase Chaos

One of the most kinetic uses of music comes with Run Down The City - Monica. The revamped version of the classic Caravan track plays during a breathless chase sequence as Hamza and Yaalina Jamil run from the cops. The song's fast-paced, chaotic energy syncs perfectly with the panic and desperation on screen.

The beats dictate the movement, the cuts and the rising anxiety.

Hawa Hawa As A Character Introduction

Another surprising placement is Hasan Jahangir's Hawa Hawa, the breezy 1980s Pakistani pop hit, used to introduce Sanjay Dutt's character SP Aslam. Instead of irony, the song lends swagger. It frames Aslam as a man who operates on his own rules, blending old-school bravado with modern authority.

It is playful on the surface, but beneath it lies a sense of unpredictability that suits the character perfectly.

Na De Dil Pardesi Nu

Na De Dil Pardesi Nu has been reimagined for the Bollywood film Dhurandhar as a high-energy collaboration between rapper Hanumankind and actor Ranveer Singh, marking Hanumankind's official Bollywood debut.

Originally, though, Na De Dil Pardesi Nu (1995) is a classic Punjabi folk song originally performed by Mohd Sadiq and Ranjit Kaur, celebrated for its traditional roots and timeless appeal.

The song plays during the major action sequence, as Rehman realizes Hamza's betrayal and the ensuing fight unfolds.

The Use Of Retro Pakistani Slow Songs And Gazals

The film also features Ghulam Ali's Chupke Chupke and Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's Afreen Afreen when depicting people listening to music in Pakistan, adding more authenticity to the movie.

Each song, whether heavily reworked or subtly adapted, feels chosen with intent. There is no filler, no random throwback meant only to spark recognition.

Why This Approach Works For Dhurandhar

What sets Dhurandhar apart is its refusal to treat old songs as nostalgia or decoration. Here, retro tracks are used for action, chases, introductions and psychological insight. They often arrive at moments where silence or background score would have been the safer choice.

By placing familiar songs in unfamiliar contexts, Dhurandhar keeps the audience alert. You are never allowed to relax into the comfort of memory. Instead, the music unsettles, energises and challenges what you expect a Bollywood soundtrack to do.