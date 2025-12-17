Radhika Apte Recalls Being "Treated Horribly" By <i>Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!</i> Producers: "Didn't Pay Me, I Say It Out Loud"

Radhika Apte has been making headlines with her latest release, Saali Mohabbat. During a recent interaction, the actress recalled her debut film, Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!, and why she would like to forget it.

What's Happening

Radhika Apte recalled the horrible experience she had filming Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!.

She told The Indian Express, "The awful producers didn't put me up and didn't pay me. When my mother and I asked them to sign a contract, they said, 'Arey, even Urmila Matondkar didn't sign a contract.' I don't know if she signed or not, but they treated us horribly."

She continued, "Mahesh Manjrekar was a great guy. That's why I like to forget my film - because the production was awful! And I say it out loud."

On Being Cast In Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!

Radhika also recalled how Mahesh Manjrekar spotted her and wanted to cast her.

She said, "I was doing a play called Brain Surgeon. It was a good play. We won an award in a state competition. Mahesh Manjrekar was one of the judges. He called me after the play and said, 'I want to cast you.'"

"Then I didn't do a film for a long time. I finished college, and then I went back to films after a long time. So, I don't really count that as one of the films I did. But yeah, it's been two decades," concluded the actress.

About Radhika Apte's Latest Release Saali Mohabbat

Saali Mohabbat is a drama-thriller set against the backdrop of a quaint small town. The story unravels when an ordinary housewife finds her monotonous life uprooted as betrayal, lies, and hidden tensions surface after two disturbing deaths disrupt the delicate balance around her.

Alongside Radhika Apte, Sauraseni Maitra, Divyendu Sharma, Anshumaan Pushkar, and Anurag Kashyap - also play key roles in the film - it is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Dinesh Malhotra, Vipin Agnihotri, and Manish Malhotra.