<i>Dhurandhar</i> Rapper Flipperachi Reveals What Life After Akshaye Khanna Made <i>FA9LA</i> Song Viral Is Like

Bahraini rapper Flipperachi, whose track FA9LA has taken the internet by storm, has opened up about how dramatically life has changed since Akshaye Khanna grooved to the beats of his song in Dhurandhar.

What began as a standalone hip-hop release has now transformed into a global phenomenon.

Speaking to NDTV's Aditya Raj Kaul, Flipperachi reflected on how the film played a crucial role in catapulting FA9LA into the mainstream.

"The movie came in, picked it up, and I mean, the rest is history," he said.

The rapper admitted that the scale of the song's success caught him completely off guard, particularly in India, where the track has dominated reels, memes, and music charts.

"I honestly didn't expect it to blow up like this," Flipperachi shared. "People don't really understand what I'm saying lyrically, but the beat is powerful, and that is crazy. It connected with them. It really got to them."

FA9LA, also known as Faasla, blends Arabic hip-hop with Indian tabla percussion - a fusion that Flipperachi now realises was key to its widespread appeal. Still, he insists he never imagined the song would resonate so deeply with Indian listeners.

"To have this kind of impact - I wouldn't have believed in a thousand years that it would blow up in India," he said. "Yes, it has Indian flavour in it, but I didn't know it would rise to this level."

Beyond India, the rapper pointed out that Dhurandhar's global success has helped the track travel far beyond language barriers.

"The film has done incredibly well globally, not just in India," he noted. "It's a Hindi-language film, but people all across the world are watching it. It's right at the top of the charts."

Social media has played a massive role in sustaining the song's popularity, with thousands of reels and memes continuing to surface weeks after the film's release.

"There have been so many reels and memes coming in," Flipperachi said. "I've been reposting as many as I can, but my DMs are blowing up. I honestly can't keep up."

From a viral beat to a cultural moment, FA9LA's journey reflects the growing power of cross-cultural collaborations in cinema and music.

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar hit the big screens on December 5 and shattered several box office records. Apart from Akshaye Khanna and Ranveer Singh, the movie features Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and several others in prominent roles.

