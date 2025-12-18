How <i>Dhurandhar</i> Pays A Tribute To Balochistan, Which Gave Bollywood Some Of Its Biggest Heroes

Balochistan is back in the spotlight, thanks to Dhurandhar. The movie is set against the backdrop of Lyari, a neighborhood in Karachi historically dominated by Baloch communities.

But what many don't realise is that long before it became a talking point on screen, Balochistan had already shaped Bollywood from behind the scenes.

From actors who defined eras to writers who gave Hindi cinema its most quoted dialogues, Balochistan has given birth to some of Bollywood's most unforgettable names.

Suresh Oberoi

Born in Quetta in 1946, Suresh Oberoi's family moved to India, where Oberoi began his career far away from film sets, starting with radio and modelling. When he entered Bollywood, he became one of its most dependable faces.

Across more than 135 films, Oberoi slipped effortlessly into roles of police officers, conflicted fathers, mentors and moral anchors. Films like Mirch Masala, Tezaab and Gadar: Ek Prem Katha relied on his grounded presence to hold their emotional core.

The father-son duo is well-known in the Indian film industry

Fluent in multiple languages including Punjabi, Pashto, Hindi, Urdu and English, Oberoi carried a cultural fluency that reflected his roots. Later, he even stepped into politics, joining the BJP in 2004, proving his influence extended beyond cinema.

Suresh is also the father of Vivek Oberoi, a prominent Bollywood actor who has starred in numerous popular films.

Kader Khan

Few people have shaped Bollywood's language the way Kader Khan did. Born in Kabul to a Pashtun family with roots in Pishin, Balochistan, Khan moved to Mumbai and began life as a civil engineering professor. Cinema found him almost by accident, but once it did, it never let go.

Kader Khan moved to Mumbai and began life as a civil engineering professor

From his acting debut in 1973's Daag to over 300 films, Khan became synonymous with comedy, conflict and charisma. More importantly, he wrote dialogues for over 250 films.

Amar Akbar Anthony, Agneepath and Hum still echo with his words decades later.

Awarded multiple Filmfare trophies and the Padma Shri posthumously in 2019, Kader Khan remains one of Bollywood's strongest narrative pillars.

Amjad Khan

Born in Quetta in 1940, Amjad Khan became immortal through Gabbar Singh's role in Sholay. But he was so much more.

Khan did more than 130 films, and he demonstrated range, intensity and a unique command over dialogue delivery.

Amjad Khan made Bollywood villains unforgettable.

His voice, cadence and screen presence reshaped the Hindi film villain, making antagonists more layered and unforgettable.

Even when he directed films later in life, his understanding of performance and pacing carried through.

Raaj Kumar

Born Kulbhushan Pandit in Loralai in 1926, Raaj Kumar's journey to cinema was anything but conventional. A former police officer in Mumbai, he walked into films with an authority that couldn't be taught.

Raaj Kumar worked as a police officer before entering the film industry.

Across over 70 films including Mother India, Waqt, Pakeezah and Saudagar, Raaj Kumar built a style that was theatrical, poetic and unmistakably his own.

His deep voice and deliberate pauses turned dialogues into dramatic events. Even today, his performances always feel larger than life.

Veena Kumari (Tajour Sultana)

Born in Quetta, Veena Kumari was one of the luminous faces of Hindi and Urdu cinema in the 1940s and 1950s.

Known for her grace and expressive performances, she was part of the golden era that laid the foundation for Indian cinema as we know it.

At a time when female actors navigated rigid expectations, Kumari stood out for her poise and screen command. Her presence reflected the cultural overlap between regions, languages and storytelling traditions that Balochistan naturally embodied.

Zeba Bakhtiyar

With roots in Balochistan, Zeba Bakhtiyar bridged two film industries with ease. Though she is a famous Pakistani film and television actress, producer, and director. She gained recognition for her role in Henna which made her a familiar face to Indian audiences. Her work in Pakistani television cemented her legacy across borders.

Zeba Bakhtiyar bridged two film industries with ease. Photo: IMDb

Mehul Kumar

Born Mohammed Ibrahim Baloch, Mehul Kumar brought Baloch identity into Bollywood through direction rather than performance. Of Makrani Baloch origin, Kumar directed films like Krantiveer and Kareeb, known for their strong social messaging and patriotic themes.

Together, these names tell a larger story. Balochistan may rarely be centre stage, but its people have the soul of Bollywood for decades.